A year after announcing their divorce, Cardi B and Offset spill honey during a romantic night in Paris

Rappers caused a stir Cardi-B Y Offset choosing the romantic city of Paris for unleash love and enjoy a date in the moonlightthis one year after announcing their separation due to alleged “irreconcilable issues” and receiving their second child together.

According to the paparazzi and people who were in the place, the couple made their arrival at one of the most exclusive restaurants in Paris; and as usual, they squandered elegance and sensuality in doing so.

Cardi-B wore a black jumpsuit with gold-colored applications; In addition, she combined it with black stilettos and a leather beret to give a “Parisian” touch to the outfit that highlighted her statuesque figure just a few weeks after giving birth.

For his part, the rapper Offset, who is part of the trio “Migos”, she donned a look with dark denim pants and a voluminous jacket with camo print, with sunglasses, combining perfectly with the chosen by your partner.

Although the famous 27-year-old announced her separation from the rapper in September 2020, it was not long before they decided to resume their relationship and bet everything to make it work: “It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend“Cardi explained in a live through her Instagram in October of last year.

And everything seems to indicate that they succeeded, since only a few months later the celebrities announced the famous woman’s second pregnancy, which came to an end in early September 2021, with the birth of her son.

This news was shared through the social networks of the singer, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, with a tender photograph of the happy couple: “We are so happy to finally meet our son. He is already so loved by family and friends that we are very excited to introduce him to his other siblings,” they said in an interview with People magazine.

