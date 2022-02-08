A man robs a bank in Florida dressed as Sonic

Image : DeLand Police Dept. / CrimeWatch / Kotaku

Last february 2, l to Florida police had to go to a bank stop a attempted robbery in the small town of DeLand . As explained by the witnesses a man dressed in sonic the hedgehog tried to take the proceeds armed with a hammer.

According to the newspaper West Volusian Beacona man entered the bank Florida Credit Union of DeLand dressed with a mask of the famous character Sonic, while wielding a hammer and demanded that they give him all the money to Bank teller . According to people who were inside the bank in that moment, the man knocked on the window with the hammer while screaming to be handed over the money .

Another bank employee confronted the robber in disguise of Sonic and caused that the suspect left to hit the window and escape in a hurry just before the police arrived on the scene.

The bank’s assistant vice president of branch operations Brian Leatherman, told the West Volusian Beacon that no one ever turned out injured during the attempted robbery and they did not take either nothing of money.

“Everyone is safe, nothing was taken, and the local police are on top of it,” Leatherman explained.

After trying to rob the bank and of escape on foot, authorities searched the area looking for any sign of the suspect, but apparently they found nothing and still no arrests have been made. DeLand Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking people in the area to let them know if they know. something .

We have contacted the representative from sonic the hedgehog for you to give your own version of what happened Y That in confirm where was he last February 2, 2022. We have not received a response from Sonic probably because it is a fictional character from a video game and is not actual character. But who knows…