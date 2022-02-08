“A lack of respect to start saying buzzard team”

The Cruz Azul coach challenged his critics to explain to him on a blackboard what it is to be a buzzard team

MEXICO — John Reynosotechnician of Blue Crossruled out that his team is a “mousser” and explained that his team learned to adapt to the “situations” that exist in the game.

“Who says that he is a buzzard, who has the authority or the secret recipe, to say what it is to be a buzzard. I am interested in telling people that one works on the different facets of the game, we try to adapt to the different moments of the game, that is soccer today. In that misunderstood truth, we end up confusing people. Atlético de Madrid wins by counterattacking, with the quality of its players. It’s a lot of what we and our rivals do. I think it’s disrespectful to say that a team is a buzzard. Hopefully someone will tell me on a blackboard what it is to be a buzzard,” said Juan Reynoso, Cruz Azul coach.

Reynoso ruled out that his team has a “mouse” style. imago7

The Celeste Machine took the lead over León, with a goal by Uriel Antuna and then concentrated on neutralizing the emerald team.

“For me it was a penalty”: Ariel Holan

The coach of Lion, Ariel Holanclaimed that the referee did not even review a foul within the area, in favor of the emeralds, which could be marked as a penalty.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

“For me there was a penalty, I would have been satisfied with at least that they reviewed it. For me it was a penalty, I don’t think anyone will be offended by that, I don’t take hold of that to pontificate, “said Ariel Holan, León coach.

The coach commented that in the first half two plays were reviewed inside the area, in favor of the Blue Crosswhile going to VAR was not considered to verify if there was a penalty that could benefit the Lion.

“Referees are human beings and they can make mistakes. The only thing I am telling you is what I have already repeated several times, the VAR was created so that there is justice, there were two plays that were automatically reviewed and I think that the Lion It deserved at least to be reviewed.