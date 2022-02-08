a 45-minute flight in a private plane that “avoids divorces”

For $995, Love Cloud offers a 45-minute flight on a private plane so you and your partner can have sex.

Of course, no have to go to bed You can pay $1,195 to get married in the clouds. For another $100, you can book the plane for a one-time romantic meal; for $1,595, it can be a three-stroke. With any package, for an additional $300, you can get a bottle of champagne and limousine transportation to the track.

However, according to Andy Johnson, a 40-year-old pilot and founder of Love Cloud, his The Mile High Club flight, planned solely for sex and for which you receive a commemorative membership card signed by the pilot, remains the most popular offering in the business.

“You come in with a smile on your face and you leave with an even bigger smile on your face,” said Johnson, a fast-talking father from Virginia who lives in Summerlin, on the west end of Las Vegas.

He explained with great passion and good humor his business, whose services depart from North Las Vegas Airport. He called his two Cessna 414 planes “magic carpets” and he gleefully recounted the fetishes and eccentricities of his most memorable clients, including a couple who arrived dressed as pilots and flight attendants. Most of Love Cloud’s bookings are for couples, but she has served groups of three or four for an additional $200 per person.

Those who purchase the Mile High Club package will find a plane decked out with a twin mattress on the floor and several pillows, all lined in red satin. A curtain separates passengers from the pilot, who wears noise-cancelling headphones and remains in the cockpit throughout the flight. Yes, the plane is cleaned and the bedding is washed after each trip.

Love Cloud Vegas partner Tony Blake shows off the privacy curtain used on Mile High Club flights on one of their two Cessna 414 aircraft, at North Las Vegas Airport, in Las Vegas, on Jan. 15, 2022 (Roger Kisby/The New York Times)

Customers who purchase the romantic dinner flight will not find a mattress, but a table, chairs and a small bar. But except for the optional bottle of champagne, Alcohol is not served on Love Cloud flights.

“We help avoid divorces, I assure youJohnson commented. That might sound like a stretch, but some clients said the experience was good for their relationship.

Chris Gutierrez Lopez, a 30-year-old customer service agent who lives in Rohnert Park, California, surprised his partner of 10 years, Diego Fuentes, with dinner atop Love Cloud in November after they passed by a difficult season.

“I was in a bad place with my partner, so I had to make sure this was more for him than it was for me,” Lopez recounted. “That’s why I chose the romantic package instead of the sexual one.” Once on board, they were both served a three-course dinner from Mezzo Bistro, a Las Vegas restaurant that serves dinner on all of the company’s three-course flights.

His plan was a success. “When we finally got on the plane, he was grinning from ear to ear,” Lopez said, adding that if they book another flight, he has a different plan. “Next time, it’s going to be the sky-high sex flight,” he confessed.

The sex flight was also a gift to Katherin Nguyen, a 28-year-old radiology technician from Houston, who said her husband, Brandon Nguyen, surprised her in January when they visited Las Vegas for her birthday.

“I’ve always wanted to do that, but I thought it only happened in the movies,” he admitted. “I didn’t think a service like this existed.”

Brian Alvarez, an anthropologist whose company Psionic Artworks offers a variety of services including cultural tours in Las Vegas, noted that Love Cloud follows a historical pattern from his hometown.

“We have always been at the forefront of entrepreneurship in the world of entertainment,” Álvarez explained. Consider Love Cloud, which combines elements of attractions like helicopter tours, wedding chapels and hotel honeymoon suites, to be part of a lineage of local novelties like underwater slot machines and a dancer with the bare-chested who used to appear dressed as a polar bear on a synthetic iceberg.

Johnson, who also works as a commercial pilot for Mesa Airlines, has aviation in his veins. “I learned to fly a plane before I learned to drive a car,” he recounted. His father was a naval aviator and worked as a pilot. By age 20, Johnson was already a flight instructor, and by 24 he was running Tidewater, a pilot school and aircraft rental company in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

According to court records, in 2009, the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily suspended Johnson’s pilot’s license after uncovering incorrect aviation certifications related to Tidewater in 2007 and 2008. In 2011, his license was revoked for flying while suspended.

In 2012, after a minor plane crash during his revocation period, Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of reckless operation of an aircraft and served a 20-day sentence in federal prison. He ended up declaring bankruptcy and moving back in with his parents.

“It was a very hard blow for sure,” Johnson said of the time. “We all make mistakes. Such is life, there is no more”.

In 2014, he moved from his parents’ home in Virginia to a motel in the city of North Las Vegas. “I wanted to rebuild my life and start from scratch,” she said. “That’s what Las Vegas has given me.”

A few months after his arrival, he had already launched Love Cloud. “What better city to live a second chance than Las Vegas?” she reflected. Johnson hired other pilots to cover Love Cloud’s services until his license was reinstated in June 2018. His business and his aircraft are fully compliant.

Tony Blake, 52, Johnson’s partner, who is also a pilot, knew about Johnson’s past when he joined the company full-time last year. “He did very poorly, but here we are 10 years later,” Blake said. “He really has gotten through all of that and he’s a better man for having lived through it.”

Blake focuses more on the future than on the past. He announced that they are working to expand Love Cloud services to Los Angeles. Johnson and Blake also think their business could make a great premise for a reality show, similar to Bravo’s “Below Deck.”

“Know? This has to be seen to be believed,” Johnson said. “We have very good material.”

