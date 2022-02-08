A 15-year-old soccer player was hacked to death in the center of Madrid

The team CD Mostoles URJCwho plays in the Second Division B from Spain, confirmed on February 6 through their social networks, the death of the 15-year-old; who was murdered this weekend on Calle Atocha in Madrid.

The Mostoleño club itself regretted what happened with Jaime Guerrero Messoussiwho played in Cadete A after signing this same season from a team of Getafe.

“A lot of strength for your family, friends, colleagues… Today the azulona family is in mourning, our deepest condolences. Rest in peace,” reads the statement published by the club through its Twitter account.

The events occurred at the door of a club, when a group of eight young people, ‘armed‘ with knives and machetes, they attacked the victim who received a machete blow to the chest.

After what happened, the president of the Club Deportivo Móstoles, Alfredo Gonzalezmentioned that “it was a blow. How could a boy like that die walking down Atocha at ten at night? He lived in Vallecas, but he had signed with us this year. He was a great left back“.

On the other hand, one of his companions declared to the ABC media that “it is an unexplained death, he always avoided trouble, I have never seen him get into any trouble. He was a sporty boy and if he went out with his friends, he would always come home early.”

“No one understands what has happened. We are devastated and he was a boy without problems and as far as we know he did not go with any band, ”added another one of his companions.

