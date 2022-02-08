10 Old Marvel Movies As Good As The MCU

Despite what its detractors say, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has perfected the superhero movie formula. Even the weakest entries in the MCU understood the genre better than their competition.

Without the foundation laid by the Marvel movies of decades prior, the MCU wouldn’t be what it is today. While not all of these movies have aged perfectly, they still live up to (or even exceed) what the MCU has to offer.

10 Punisher: War Zone Was The Pulkiest Frank Castle Ever

The Punisher is possibly the easiest Marvel Comics character to adapt. Were it not for the Marvel imprint, Frank Castle’s films would be indistinguishable from the urban vigilantes that have dominated the action genre since the ’70s. Instead of denying this parallel and attempting to be more than just a vigilante massacre, Punisher: War Zone he has accepted it.

Zone ofwar is the most violent of the three films by Punisher. Unlike its predecessors, Zona de War it doesn’t stop in terms of blood and brutality. Although it lacks the intelligence, nuance and tragedy of the Netflix series, War Zone It is the funniest and most entertaining of all.

9 Howard the Duck is not as bad as his reputation indicates

Since 1986, Howard The Duck has been routinely listed as one of the worst comic book movies ever. Reasons for this include the supposedly lousy comedy, weird effects, and cheeky tone. All this makes Howard The Duck It seems impossible to see, although the opposite is true. At worst, Howard The Duck it was an acquired taste.

In retrospect, Howard slowly found his audience (both tongue-in-cheek and genuine) in the decades after the initial flop of Howard The Duck. While not as irreverent as the comics it was based on, Howard The Duck it’s a weird but enjoyable comedy that the MCU is unwilling to do.

8 The Director’s Cut Of Daredevil Gave It The Recognition It Deserved

When it premiered in 2003, Daredevil was criticized by critics and fans alike for its rushed pace, unresolved plotlines, and low value. These criticisms were remedied by the director’s cut released on DVD, which was considered much better. The director’s cut was even considered one of the best superhero movies of its time.

In addition to his acclaimed director’s cut, Daredevil it was bolstered by its strong cast, unique visuals, hilarious action, and full embrace of comic book artifice. No matter how well done the series of Netflix’s Daredevil unfairly canceled, kept swapping the creativity and imagination of comics for gritty realism. Fortunately, the enlarged film of Daredevil has all this.

7 X-Men Started The Trend Of Gritty And Realism, For Better And Worse

X Men which was two years ahead of spider-man helped start the superhero craze of the new millennium. spider-man (2002) proudly adopted the eccentricities of its source material, but X Men went in the opposite direction. Instead of fantasy adventures, the mutants were covertly fighting for their future in a contemporary setting.

Although the fashion of darkness and crudeness has become outdated, X Men it was one of the first superhero movies to legitimize the aesthetic. Despite the external scandals related to its controversial director, X Men stands the test of time thanks to its incredible cast, gritty action, and commentary on issues like identity and race.

6 X2: X-Men United Was A Great Hero-Villain Team-Up Movie

Few superhero movies feature heroes fighting alongside their villains against a more powerful threat, which is criminally underutilized plot pacing. X2: X-Men United She is one of the few who has told this story. x2 fulfilled its sequel and team-up function so well that it was only recently surpassed by Captain America: Civil War.

Based on the critically acclaimed event God loves, man kills, x2 brought back the original cast and added more mutants. Despite its wide cast, x2 it balanced everyone’s screen times, delved into established characters, and introduced newcomers. x2 it was more action-packed and more compelling than its predecessor.

5 The Wolverine Masterfully Balanced Character Drama And Superhero Adventures

After the success of X Men , it only made sense to expand the franchise and star its most popular character, Wolverine. While Logan is considered to be Hugh Jackman’s finest moment as the rabid Wolverine, The Wolverines tends to be overlooked. It’s a shame, since Wolverine it does a lot of things right.

In many ways, Wolverine is the perfect middle ground between as bad as good X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the tragic Logan. Wolverine he wasn’t afraid to use comic book quirks like mutants and ninjas in the service of a serious character study about an immortal man downcast in search of his humanity.

4 Spider-Man 2 Sets The Gold Standard For Superhero Sequels

In the early 2000s, the only thing rarer than a superhero movie sequel was a good one. Spider-Man 2 defied expectations by outperforming spider-man and being heralded as one of the best superhero movies ever made. It’s over, Spider-Man two It showed that the lowest point of the superhero could lead to a great story.

Spider-Man 2 followed the fall of Spider-Man and Peter Parker. The demands of a superhero lifestyle took a toll on Peter’s personal life, which was already falling apart. Seeing Peter overcome his problems as himself and as Spider-Man remains one of the best comebacks of the superhero genre. Spider-Man 2 can still amaze and inspire audiences today.

3 Deadpool Was The Breath Of Fresh Air The Genre Needed

While not the first R-rated comic book/superhero movie, dead pool was the first since Blade to connect with the general public. dead pool it was unabashedly vulgar, but Wade Wilson finally got the cinematic representation he deserved. dead pool it was refreshing for avoiding the superhero clichés of the time.

dead pool was released at the height of the superhero shared universes. TheDeadpool’s lack of a major franchise and family restrictions made it stand out for all the right reasons. dead pool it stands as a riotous action comedy. dead pool gave Ryan Reynolds the role that made his career.

2 Spider-Man Perfected The Origin Movie Of The Modern Superhero

spider-man cemented the place of superhero movies in mainstream entertainment. TheSpider-Man’s influence can still be seen and felt in the modern MCU. The man Spider reconstructed Peter Parker’s classic origin story so perfectly that it’s constantly copied and imitated by newer superhero movies. Most of them fall short and lack the magic of the parent.

spider-man it clings to familiar themes, like the clash between good and evil and the responsibility of power, but retells them beautifully. Sam Raimi’s unique cinematic and visual style complements the first part of his iconic trilogy in every way imaginable.

1 Blade Was Ahead Of Its Time In Countless Ways

If it was not for the blade Success, the modern superhero movie wouldn’t even exist. Having said that, Blade it is more than an artifact of the genre and a relic of the 90s. Blade is a vampire-fighting action movie starring Wesley Snipes in his prime. Blade is a timeless mix of action and horror.

Like a superhero movie Blade It is one of the most unique of the genre. Blade It perfectly reflects the mixture of science fiction and occultism in comics, while modernizing the older elements. With a fresh and violent style, Blade is a great R-rated action-horror movie and a great adaptation of the comic book.