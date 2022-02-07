Zuckerberg threatens to shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe

Image : Gizmodo

First of all: Where do we have to sign? Meta (formerly known as Facebook) has secured in a official document presented before he to the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States (SEC) that if you cannot transfer the personal data of your users between your systems of Europe and the United States could be forced to completely cease the activities of their most popular social networks: Facebook and Instagram.

all this situation is provoked for the sentence Schrems IIa resolution taken by him Court of Justice of the European Union which warned that the way in which Facebook processed Personal information of its users could assume a violation of your privacy. This ruling would force to Goal to change everything its data exchange system, something that the company might not work out very much on account, as they argue before the SEC.

“​If we cannot transfer data between the countries and regions between which we operate, or if we have restrictions on sharing data between our products and services, this could affect our ability to provide our services, to the way we provide our services or to our ability to guide announcements”, he prays Meta’s statement .

At the moment, the technological giant remains in negotiations with the European Union on this aspect but warn that if they fail , “we may not be able to offer some of our most important products and services, including Facebook and Instagram, in Europe.” Of course, it seems unlikely that Meta is going to carry out its threat, since Europe is undoubtedly one of its most prolific markets.

H Admittedly, things haven’t been looking particularly good for Meta lately. She has not only received several multi-million dollar fines because of the way its various companies (WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram) operate in Europe and systematically fail to comply with data protection laws data of its clients, but a few weeks ago its stock market value plummeted after it came to light that Facebook he has started to lose users for the first in his history. Is this the beginning of the end for Facebook? We will see.