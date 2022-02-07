Zendaya and Tom Holland bet on coexistence: they bought a mansion in London

Undoubtedly the couple Zendaya Y Tom Holland, or Tomdaya as her fans call her, she is one of the most beloved in Hollywood. The rumors were installed since they met filming the latest saga of spider-man and, when the confirmation came recently, everything was joy.

Everything seems to be going from strength to strength for the lovebirds: they bought a mansion together, located in Richmond, in south-west London, being the only district that crosses the River Thames. The neighborhood is quite exclusive and among their neighbors are Mick jagger, Angelina Jolie Y Tom Hardy.

A source close to the actors said: “Definitely there’s a stir in richmond Now that they are going to settle in the house. It’s great to have them there.” She is from California, although now she made the decision to move across the ocean. After the pandemic there are several stars who decided to live in another part of the world. Meanwhile, Holland He will continue in the land where he was born.

How is the mansion that Zendaya and Tom Holland bought

As published by The Sun newspaper, this is the exclusive mansion that Zendaya and Tom Holland bought to move in together. (Photo: The Sun)

According to the newspaper The Mirror, the property they bought Zendaya Y Tom Holland has six rooms and two of them will be dedicated to a gym and a cinema. This week they flew from Los Angeles to Britain to take possession of the house and start some renovations to set it up just the way they want it.

Everything seems to confirm that they plan their move for the end of the London summer. “They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London, where Tom grew up. Everyone is excited for them,” said a source close to Tomdaya.

The newspaper The Sun spread a photo of the house and assures that It is valued at more than 4 million dollars.. In turn, it is estimated that the renovation will cost more than 300 thousand dollars.

The source consulted provided details of the actor’s requests: “Tom has made it clear that it wants high-tech security throughout the facility, starting with a steel security door,” he assured.

The production of “Spider-Man” tried to frustrate the romance of Tom Holland and Zendaya

When Holland greeted Zendaya for his last birthday, they were already together. (Photo: Instagram/@tomholland2013)

The crush between the protagonists of spider-man. The trend started when Tobey Maguire He fell in love with Kirsten Dunst and continued when the chemistry between Andrew Garfield Y Emma Stone transcended the screen. Noting this, the producers of the latest trilogy they tried to Tom Holland Y Zendaya they didn’t have a date.

The reasons for truncating the romance of the young stars were clear: they did not want them to be scattered on the set, but above all they feared that a couple fight would ruin the development of the franchise. However, it didn’t take long for love to be present on the set.

In dialogue with New York Times, Amy Pascal, historical producer of the saga, explained why he advised the actors not even to go out for a drink. “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and we gave them a sermon”, he started saying.

And he revealed what was the advice he gave to both actors: “Don’t go (on a date), just don’t do it. Try not to. I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. They can complicate things, you know? And everyone ignored me”.