Young people fail in general culture test

In social networks, a video of some users of TikTok wrongly answering several questions general culture.

Among the questions that were put to the two young women were the WWII datewho is the painter of the picture ‘The Last Supper’the author of Quixote, among other.

The TikTokers answered the questions with laughter, as both were surprised to not know the answer to most of the unknowns, for example to the question of author of Don Quixoteone of them responds very gracefully that it was Sancho Panza.

On the other hand, when asked who painted ‘The Last Supper’suggested that it was Michelangelo, Picasso, Dalí and even Jesus himself. When in doubt, the girl who asked the questions gives them a clue: ‘Leonardo…’ However, one of them answers ‘DiCaprio’.

The video unleashed all kinds of comments, divided opinions and even controversyas many criticized the young women for not knowing the answers to questions about general culture.