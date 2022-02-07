Xavi and Simeone give in the mother in press conference before the Atleti vs Barca

Crossing of statements a few hours before the game

February 05, 2022 8:56 p.m.

Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona will meet on Sunday for a new day of La Liga. Although the match has already started to be played from the press room.

“In 2016 Xavi said that Atlético’s style was not the style for big teams. Now he will be able to display what he is looking for, what he wants, what he imagines and what he has been growing from his birthplace in Barcelona. In our game we try to bring the game where we can hurt them”, with that forcefulness Cholo Simeone referred at a press conference.

Specifically, he was referring to these words by Xavi in ​​’Universo Valdano’ in 2016: “I see Rayo Vallecano, I see Celta, even Betis, Athletic, who dare to press up, who want to be protagonists of the game, who want to propose something, not to wait and speculate. I think that this tendency in the vast majority of First teams is there, they want to play that way. And the other is totally respectable, like Atlético de Madrid plays, for example, that they do it perfectly , but I think it’s not the style that a big team like Barcelona and in this case the Spanish team should have.”

Xavi’s answer

Morbidity and conflict were on the table. Xavi was asked at a press conference about this situation and he also responded.

“It wouldn’t be Barça’s style. It doesn’t fit. I don’t think the fans understood that Barça played like that. It’s not our idea. I’m not saying that it doesn’t have merit and is competitive and wins titles. But here it wouldn’t be understood that we closed eleven in the area”, began the coach.

“It’s legal and you can win, Atlético has done it, but it’s not our style. But I’m not saying I don’t admire him as a coach. He’s a great coach. It’s not a criticism, it’s a reality,” he said.

Catalans and people from Madrid will face each other this Sunday in a vital match for both. On the one hand, those led by Xavi are fifth, 15 points behind the leader Real Madrid. While those of Cholo are fourth with 14. Both play for the fourth place that defines a place for the Champions League.