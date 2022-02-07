“Women on top of the world” when they take control of their sexuality

Cristina Bazan | Guayaquil – February 7, 2022

When women decide to take the initiative to explore their sexuality and have control over it without a doubt “wonderful things happen”, says the British writer, actress and activist Lucy-Anne Holmes, author of Women on top of the world. What women think while having sex, a title recently published in Spain by Roca Editorial and which brings together the most intimate sexual experiences of 51 women of all the world.

Heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, queer, monogamous, polyamorous, those who identify as non-binary and transgender women from countries such as the United Kingdom, Lebanon, China, Ecuador, the Philippines, Australia, Russia and others count in first person moments of freedom and fear that have marked their lives and relationships and how the society in which they were born or live It has influenced the way they look at sexuality.

“Very often, sexuality is an unclaimed part of ourselves and therefore, having not explored it, we do not feel complete. For many women, sexuality is the missing piece of their personal development, and by bringing this part of themselves home, they can live more, fully and freely”, the author, known for founding the campaign in 2012, explains to Efeminista No More Page 3, which convinced to the owners and editors of the British newspaper The Sun that they removed a page that featured photos of models in topless.

The stories are also accompanied by illustrations by highly talented, cutting-edge artists from around the world, both male and female, who have a positive view of sex and convey the range of emotions contained in these intimate revelations.

The play helps quench the thirst for narratives for women written by women about his journeys of sexual self-discovery.

The “Women on top of the world”

Holmes gives voice to women of all ages and social conditions who recount experiences of empowerment, naturalness and personal liberation, but also uncomfortable, of rejection of their own body and marked by ignorance or stigma.

“Because sex is so taboo we tend to avoid it, so I think to break this taboo we must face the issue of sex, explore it in our own life and definitely talk about our experiences, feelings and findings when it comes to sexuality, “says the author.

Breaking that stigma is what VI, 25, from India, decided to do after hearing singer Cardi B say on a TV show that she pleasures herself when a man doesn’t. “I realized that I could find pleasure in sex and decided that from then on my enjoyment was going to be the center of my sexual life, and that the pain, unless I wanted it, would not take place in her, “he says.

Olga, a 29-year-old Russian woman, also says that she decided to start exploring her body because she always thought she had some disease that prevented her from having orgasms. In your country they don’t teach about sexuality and he had a very big age difference with his mother. “She didn’t want to talk to me about sex or boyfriends, so I had to imagine everything. I lost my virginity at nineteen; It all scared me.”

After deciding to be honest with herself, she did the same with her boyfriend and told him about the things she liked and didn’t like. “I remember that I began to tremble, but surely It was the bravest thing I’ve ever done in my personal life.. I am very happy because then he also told me that something strange was happening to him, “he mentions.

“Once we women have experienced our own sexual power and pleasure, we are pretty hard to control! We may find that we march more to the beat of our own drum, we can heal and grow, and we feel lighter, braver and bolder to go out into the world and pursue our desires and dreams,” says Holmes.

Writer Lucy-Anne Holmes, author of Women on Top of the World. EFE/Laura Dodsworth

“We need to keep talking about sexual violence”

Some of the participants in the book also share very painful experiences of sexual violence with the author.

One of them is Wambui, 32, from Kenya, who says that he was cut in 2000, as part of an “initiation rite”. That affected her life and often made her feel “less than human.” “”You no longer have a clitoris, now you are a woman”. But they didn’t give me any advice; no one talked to me about it. Even now, I have never heard any member of my family utter the word “sex”, “he confesses.

Wambui underwent reconstructive surgery that It was like “a renaissance” and that it allowed him to “tear down the walls of religious restrictions and beliefs.”

Holmes says that the stories in the book represent statistics on sexual violence that there is in the world (one in three women has suffered), and that reading these stories can be «heartbreaking and infuriating.” «However, what I think is so wonderful about this book is how triumphant the women are and how generous they are in sharing their stories and the ways they have coped with their experiences. They reveal how they’ve come to find pleasure in sex and I think that’s really inspiring.”

In addition, she says she is pleased that the world is having more conversations about sexual violence and that more books are being published on this topic. «Nwe need to keep having these conversations, not just talking about statistics and framing the issue in terms of victims and perpetrators, but discussing the impacts that sexual violence can have on people, how they can heal, and how couples can support a loved one who has experienced abuse.”

The strength of the feminist movement

The writer also claims that feminism and social media have helped give women a voice”when they didn’t have it before.

An example of the power of both, he says, was the #MeToo movement, which was born in 2017 to denounce sexual assault and sexual harassment, following the accusations of sexual abuse against the American film producer and executive Harvey Weinstein.

“#MeToo was an amazing example of this, where we finally got the feeling of “I’m not the only one and it’s not my fault”. And it took a lot of courage to share stories of abuse and assault, especially when until now the general discourse around these incidents was to blame the victim.“She was asking, what were you wearing? How did you behave? Had you been drinking?”

Holmes believes that men can read these stories so intimate about sexuality it can be very enlightening for them. Some of your readers, in fact, have already told you that they have learned things and many that they were moved by stories that contained sexual violence.