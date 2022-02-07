“Women have no rights”: Angelina Jolie shared a letter from a young woman from Afghanistan

U.S-. Angelina Jolie He went to social networks to make a call for solidarity to his followers. The actress and humanitarian continues her mission to report on the atrocities taking place in Afghanistanand shared on your account Instagram a personal letter he received from a young woman in the country, which he blacked out in some places to keep the identity secret.

“A young woman in #Afghanistan sent me this letter,” he began. Jolie in the description of your post. “I am protecting his identity, but he has not been able to go back to school since the Taliban took over.” Noting that women in Afghanistan are “being arrested simply for participating in peaceful protests”, the actress said the young woman wrote: “I may never be able to go out or even speak like I am a girl again”.

Jolie then shared another excerpt from the young woman’s letter. “I feel that women have no right to speak or give their word. Women’s rights are taken away and they are not allowed to do anything in the country,” the unidentified woman wrote. She this she also detailed a case from “a few weeks ago when the Taliban arrested two of the women who raised their voices for women’s rights and freedom.”

The woman wrote that such a moment left her shocked and dismayed. “I just thought this is the end,” she added. Jolie He closed his post with a request to his followers: “Follow what is happening in Afghanistan, where young women are taken from their homes at gunpoint at night and disappeared, and new restrictions are placed on the freedom of women and girls day by day.

“Help ensure they are not forgotten,” he concluded. Jolie in her post, in which she also honored women’s rights activists who are “disappeared” in Afghanistanincluding Alia Azizi, Parwana Ibrahimkhel, Mursal Ayar and Zahra Mohammadi, as well as Tamana Zaryab Paryani and her three sisters. In August, the actress made her debut on Instagram, where she shared a letter from another young woman from the country.