‘Willy’s Wonderland’ – Nicolas fucking Cage

In two words, Nicolas Cage. The existence of ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ It is sustained by the name of its protagonist. There is no more, nothing more. Without Nicolas Cage there would be no film… because in fact, not even with Nicolas Cage there is. The great Nicolas Cage. The man, the myth, the legend. And the only reason to keep an eye on this movie, a private joke that may have been shot on a Friday night while drinking a few cans of beer.

Given the imagination, we can speculate on the possibility that ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ arises from putting Nicolas Cage to the test: Is it true that he doesn’t know how to say no? Imagine for a moment that you want to be a filmmaker, and while you’re high you run into Nicolas Cage in the bathroom. It’s your moment, your big opportunity. You can’t let her pass. And you quickly think of something stupid but funny to get his attention.

Cage finds it funny. He tells you yes. And next week he has a couple of days off to shoot it.

You wake up the next day hungover, thinking it’s all a dream. But no, it turns out that you have engaged Nicolas Cage to make a movie. A movie that doesn’t exist and now that you’re sober you don’t find it so funny anymore. But it’s the same. You have a whole weekend ahead to prepare it. But most important of all: You have Nicolas Cage. To fucking Nicolas Cage. The man, the myth, the legend. And the meme.

let’s be clear, ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ It is bad, absurd, stupid. And what’s worse, she’s lazy. Very, very lazy. The kind of movie that doesn’t overlap a cute premise. Worse, it doesn’t seem like he’s trying to get over it. The kind of movie that is enough to have Nicolas Cage. Or that he thinks that having Nicolas Cage is enough for him. Or that it exists because someone signed something that forced them to do (or improvise) something.

It doesn’t matter, you still have Nicolas Cage. So you entrust yourself to Nicolas Cage, and above all, to what he represents at this point in life, even without having to open your mouth or overreact. Nicolas Cage, and ten more. Your film is Nicolas Cage, someone capable of making a film as weak as ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ existed, and besides, someone capable of making a film as weak as ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ be nice.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex