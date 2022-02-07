Why Julio César Chávez and “Maromero” Páez were never friends

Julio César Chávez and Jorge Maromero Páez were never friends (Photo: Twitter/@venceslav//Cuartoscuro)

Two of the most prominent Mexican boxers of the 1980s and 1990s were Julio Cesar Chavez Y Jorge maromero Paez. Both fighters achieved important achievements in their sports careers, despite coinciding in the same period of successes, July and the maromero They did not have a good relationship.

It is common for boxers to have a certain friendship and closeness, but in the case of Chávez and Páez, things were not like that. Recently in an interview for the podcast One More Roundthe native of Mexicali told why he never got along with the great mexican champion.

They coincided in some sporting events but they did not have the closeness to start a conversation and forge a friendship. According to Jorge Páez, he never got along with Chávez, although they shared the same boxing profession, there were certain concerns of the maromero that took him away from Julius Caesar.

“With Julio I have never had a good friendship, for many things,” he recalled.

The former boxer confessed that he did get to start a conversation with himHowever, it did not go any further. Each one took their course in Mexican boxing but they did not join in a bond of friendship to frequent each other. In addition, Jorge Páez explained that he does speak to the Mr Knockoutbut he is not one of the people you consider your friend.

“If we talk to each other and all that, but I don’t have a relationship like that with others, no”

The prank in Vegas that distanced maromero Paez of Julius Caesar

For the same podcast Erik The terrible Moralesthe former world champion told an anecdote that generated an embarrassing and uncomfortable moment with The Caesar of boxing. There was a time when Jorge Páez used to go to parties in the clubs and most popular casinos The Vegas, Nevada.

Páez described that time as a “height of disaster”, since he was involved in so many parties. On one occasion he met Julius Caesar and Hector Male camacho, but the party was not what I expected. In one of the hotels in the city of Las Vegas, George ran into him. Male camacho, who invited him to an exclusive party for boxers and among them was Chavez.

The maromero accepted the invitation and followed the Male. Once they got to the room, Jorge Páez was the victim of a prank as they locked him in a dark room and discovered that there was no party.

“He tells me Male Camacho: ‘Let’s go to the room’, ‘ok let’s go’. He opened the door and threw me out and closed the door, it was dark and I told him ‘what’s up here!’, I turned on the light and they were all asleepChávez and all the ball that were with him”, narrated the Maromero.

As soon as the former IBF Featherweight Champion he noticed that it was Julius Caesar’s room and that everyone was asleep, the only thing he did was get out of there because he had no intention of disturbing anyone.

“‘What’s up maromero?’ They said, at that time I was in a mess and had two big bottles (of alcohol) in my hand. And I said: ‘I thought it was the room Male Camacho, it was he who put me here, I’m leaving’”, he added.

He did not start any more conversation with Julio and the rest of the members of his team who were already asleep, so he left the place.

That event caused the distance between the two boxers to be further marked. In 2003 the maromero officially left professional boxing with a record of 79 wins (52 by way of knockout), 14 losses and five draws.

