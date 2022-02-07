Who has had children by surrogacy?

Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra They recently announced, on January 21, that they became parents through surrogacy, a practice used by some couples who cannot have children for biological reasons.

This alternative, colloquially known as surrogacy, is a “method of Assisted reproduction“, where the woman who gestates the baby will not finally be its mother.

The “Assisted Reproduction” portal highlights that this method implies that a woman, known as pregnant womanagree to gestate the child of another person or couple, usually called intended parents.

Ideally, prospective parents provide the ovules Y spermbut if it is not possible then it is advisable to resort to a donor.

After delivery, the baby is delivered to the intended parents. Previously, the parties must have signed a contract, where the surrogate mother waives the right of maternity.

Surrogacy raises strong controversies in the ethical, legal and social aspect, Jonas and his wife experienced it firsthand, since they became the target of critics because of the way they decided to become parents.

The truth is that this method of assisted reproduction has become very popular among Famous in recent years, here we present you which couples have opted for this alternative.’

Surrogacy raises strong controversies in the ethical, legal and social aspect, however, it has become a very common practice among celebrities. Biologically, the baby will have the genetic material of the parents, however, if the ovules and sperm cannot be provided for the process, it is advisable to resort to a donor.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

The former couple had their third child, Chicagoand fourth son, psalms, by surrogacy. US media reported at the time that the then couple used this alternative because the doctors warned Kardashian of the risks she ran if she got pregnant again.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Joseph

In 2008, Ricky Martin became the father of twins, Valentine and Matthewwith this alternative and years later together with her husband they had two more children with the same method, Renn and Lucia.

Miguel Bose and Nachi Palau

Bosé and Palau formed a family made up of four children, Telmo, Tadeo, Ivo and Diego, however, to opt for the surrogacy they traveled to the United States, since in Spain the practice was not yet allowed.

In many countries this alternative is not admitted as legal practiceTherefore, many couples travel to the United States to opt for the method.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The footballer is currently expecting twins with his partner, Georgina RodriguezHowever, a few years ago he confirmed that Eva and Mateo, also twins, were the product of a surrogate mother.

Nicole Kidman

The actress and Keith Urban used this alternative to have Faith, as they were desperate to expand the family. Faith is the fourth daughter of Kidman, who has two adopted children as a result of the relationship with Tom Cruise and another biological next to Urban.

Sarah Jessica Parker

In 2009, the protagonist of “Sex ande City” and actor Matthew Broderick welcomed twins Marion and Tabitha, the fruit of this method of assisted reproduction.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Amber Heard Y Elton John They are other celebrities who have resorted to surrogacy to become parents.

