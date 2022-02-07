Who are the favorites for the Oscars 2022 nominations?

The 2022 Oscar Awards will be held next Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles (United States). A little over a month before the most important ceremony in Hollywood cinema, organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the nominees are not known (the announcement will be on February 8). However, the predictions of the Oscars 2022 bets point to some films, actors and actresses as favorites to win the most coveted statuette in the world of cinema. Next, we review which are the main favorites in the most important categories of the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards.

Category for Best Film

For the first time in more than a decade, the number of nominees in this category will be 10 films. ‘The power of the dog’the new film by Jane Campion starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and ‘Belfast’directed by Kenneth Branagh, seem destined to fight for the golden statuette for Best Picture at the 2022 Oscar Awards. A fight for the award in which ‘West Side Story’, Steven Spielberg’s musical, can also sneak in.

Category for Best Leading Actor

Will Smithone of the biggest stars in Hollywood, is the safe bet in the Best Leading Actor category for his role in ‘The Williams Method’. In the film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the American act gets into the skin of Richard Williams, the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. After two previous nominations for Best Actor for ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ (2006) and ‘Ali’ (2001), he could win his first Oscar. Despite this, benedict cumberbatch (´The power of the dog´) and Andrew Garfield (‘Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!’) could steal the glory from Will Smith.

Category for Best Leading Actress

In the category for Best Leading Actress, Nicole Kidmanfor ‘Being the Ricardos’ and Kristen Stewart, for ‘Spencer’ are the main candidates to win the coveted statuette for best female performance. Nor should we rule out Olivia Coleman. The British actress, who won her first and only Oscar for the role of Queen Anne in ‘The Favourite’, could win her victory again for her portrayal of a university professor in ‘The Dark Daughter’.

Best Director Category

Jane Campion (‘The power of the dog’), one of the seven women who have been nominated for an Oscar as film director in the history of the Hollywood Academy Awards, starts as the main favorite in the category for Best Director. The New Zealand director could become the third woman to take home the coveted golden statuette. steven spielberg (´West Side Story´) and Kenneth Brangh (‘Belfast’) will be their main contenders.

Category for Best Original Screenplay

The 12 most recent winners in the Best Original Screenplay category were at least nominated for Best Picture. And six of them ended up taking the golden statuette. In this edition, Paul Thomas Andersonfor ‘Licorice Pizza’, and Kenneth Branghfor ‘Belfast’, start as the main favorites. Zach Baylin (´The Williams Method´), a screenwriter who is almost unknown in Hollywood, could give the surprise at the ceremony next Sunday, March 27.