Who and how are they helping Ukraine militarily against Russia?

Faced with Russian threats and the risk of invasion, Ukraine has asked European countries for military help. But the supply of weapons to Ukraine continues to cause controversy.

Germany and the ban on sending weapons

Germany has been one of the biggest opponents to providing weapons to Kiev, followed by several member states. Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn has made it clear: “I think it’s wrong to tell people that Russia’s military superiority over Ukraine can be balanced by sending weapons,” he has said.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko has expressed his disappointment at Berlin’s attitude. “This is a denial of help and a betrayal of a friend in a dramatic situation, in which our country is threatened by Russian troops at many points on the border,” he wrote in an article published in the daily bild.

But there is also a group of countries with a past linked to the USSR, such as the Baltics, the Czech Republic or Poland, which are very proactive when it comes to sending weapons to Ukraine.

Poland and its tens of thousands of bullets

On February 1, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki officially offered “tens of thousands of bullets and artillery ammunition, light mortars, reconnaissance drones and other types of defensive weapons”_,_ although he did not reveal details about the terms and conditions of this gesture.

We have asked Yago Rodríguez, political analyst and director of the site The political room, how do you think Poland wants to help Ukraine. “Warsaw is believed to have already sent kamikaze drones. This is a weapon system in which the ammunition is a drone that flies over the area waiting for the target and attacks it once it locates it. The flyover phase allows for target selection Warsaw is also believed to have fielded GEOM anti-aircraft missiles. They are heat-guided systems that can fire at an aircraft up to three kilometers away. These weapons are mostly used against tanks to slow down a ground attack. The missiles would be used to limit strategic Russian air superiority. Suicide drones could also attack Russian artillery positions.”

$1.7 million worth of shells from the Czech Republic

More recently, on January 26, the Czech government approved the provision of a large quantity of artillery to Ukraine. Specifically, the shipment of 4,006 stockpiled 152-millimeter shells worth a total of $1.7 million at no cost to Ukraine was granted following a request from the Defense Ministry.

Baltic States and the howitzers of the GDR

Latvia and Lithuania are ready to provide Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and their equipment. While Estonia would be willing to donate an unspecified number of Javelin anti-tank missiles.

Although the German Government is analyzing a permit presented in this regard by Tallinn. Why does Berlin interfere in the affairs of third parties?

Howitzers from the former GDR were first sold to Finland under special conditions and then from there they were delivered to Estonia. One of those conditions was that Berlin could veto their final destination.

political aid and non-lethal german

Germany recently sent five thousand helmets to Ukraine. Yago Rodríguez explains why: “Non-lethal aid, it is a political act. The economic aid from Germany and the European Union has been significant. But this shows a political choice. Not wanting to send weapons does not mean choosing peace. It means not wanting to support Ukraine at any price. Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz has recalled that his country has offered more than two billion euros to Kiev in a few years as economic aid “.

Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark move ships and troops

Spain has mobilized a couple of frigates and some fighter planes towards the Black Sea. The Netherlands and Denmark have moved some contingents of troops, but not to Ukrainian territory but to other NATO countries. The objective is to dissuade Russia from a possible attack.

Rodríguez maintains that “also it is unthinkable that the EU could help Ukraine militarily to defend its borders. In European treaties, the bloc can only intervene to defend another member state.”

Russia would try to create a dysfunctional state

Another expert interviewed by Euronews, Oleksandr Sushko, executive director of the Kiev International Renaissance Foundation, agrees. “I do not believe in a total occupation of Ukraine. The population is against it and Moscow does not have enough resources. What Moscow could try instead is to create a Bosnian system, a dysfunctional state, a divided and inefficient administration, with some parts controlled by Russia.”

Ukraine, an ancient paradise of weapons

But does Ukraine really need weapons to defend itself?

Until a few years ago, the country was one of the largest arms exporters in the world.. While it was part of the Soviet Union, it produced 30% of the country’s weapons. A sector that employed a million workers in more than 750 factories throughout the territory. When the USSR disappeared, so did these weapons, submerged on the black market and later sold to African countries. A movie starring Nicolas Cage, The Lord of the war (2005) explained where exactly they ended up.

In 2012 Ukraine was the fourth largest arms exporter in the world. His best clients, Pakistan, China and Russia, one of the reasons why the majority of Ukrainians then said _NO_ to joining NATO.

Corruption killed the business

But Ukraine produced spare parts of weapons systems, did not have an industry capable of creating the complete weapon. Another important topic? The corruption. In 2010 all Ukrainian companies were merged into a conglomerate called Ukroboronprom, which in just ten years wiped out domestic production due to corruption. In 2014, 168,000 people were part of the Ukrainian military personnel. Only six thousand of them had received military training. The rest swelled a gigantic and useless administration.

As the Chilean journalist Carlos González tells in his documentary Ukraine, the forgotten war, when the eastern territories of the country were separated, groups of Ukrainian volunteers were formed. Paramilitary groups made up of Ukrainian Muslims also emerged. How was this war paid for? With crowdfunding or crowdfunding. Organizations such as Come back alive who managed to raise money to buy weapons for the volunteers. The Ukrainian diaspora scattered around the world also contributed to the cause.

The United States sends missiles under the condition of not using them in combat

One of the conditions that Washington imposed on Kiev for supplying it with arms was that all volunteers should be integrated into a regular army. The paramilitary groups did so and the Ukrainian army increased its ranks until it counted, according to the Ministry of the Interior, with 250,000 members.

The US has already sent $2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine since 2014. Aid that includes vehicles and anti-artillery radar. NATO has also provided military instructors to train troops.

All this, always, with dissuasive purposes. Ukraine has US Javelin anti-tank missiles, a man-portable rocket launch system. A weapon that would prove very useful during battle. Although the supply contract prohibits, precisely, using them… in combat.

The West does not want a war. Neither does the EU, which has countries that depend on Russian gas. Moscow does not want Ukraine either in NATO or as a member state of the European Union.

It would seem that nobody wants an armed conflict. And yet, it seems that the old continent has never been so close to a disastrous war right on the edge of its borders since the end of World War II.