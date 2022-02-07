When the cinema becomes a propaganda vehicle

A Chinese film reopens the debate on film values

Does it make any sense, within the History of Cinema, a film whose central axis is organized around propaganda and ideological slogans?

This is the debate that has reopened the premiere of a Chinese film protected by the Department of Propaganda of the Communist Party: The Battle at Lake Changjin.

At the moment, it has only been seen in Canada, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, South Korea; and, of course, China, where last year it was the second highest-grossing film of the year.

The surprising thing is that a three-hour feature film in which Americans are the villains has been sold to the US.

No less surprising are its creators. They are three directors with sometimes prestigious careers: Chen Kaige (who, in the early 1990s, gained resonance with the awards he received goodbye to my concubine); Tsui Hark (responsible for four of the titles of once upon a time in china, spectacular action films and martial arts); and Dante Lam (with less notoriety, but an expert in the war and action genres).

Before Dante Lam, apparently, Roland Emmerich was considered, so we can guess where the shots were going… Finally, the German filmmaker could not participate after the project was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Or so the story goes: it is doubtful that Emmerich, the most pro-American German in the world of cinema, would accept a job in which Americans are portrayed as “the bad guys in the movie.”

CMC Pictures

But let us return to the debate, which is what interests us in this text. The reviews, which have generally been between bad and lukewarm, point to a too obvious an interest in portraying Chinese soldiers as morally superior, and more accustomed to starvation and suffering than American soldiers.

It may remind us of those scenes from Rocky IV, in which the protagonist boxer exercised in the middle of the snow with nature’s own gadgets while his Russian opponent preferred the most sophisticated equipment for his training in rooms with a good temperature. We could also cite Rambowhere the North Americans used the character to physically defeat (which the ideology entailed) their enemies.

A government sponsored project

But there are two important differences between those Sylvester Stallone films and this Chinese blockbuster.

CMC Pictures

In the first place, that Stallone’s films in which he practiced superiority over his antagonists, whether in the ring or in the deserts of Afghanistan, seen today, have remained as an entertainment of yesteryear, in the style of film comics, own products in the morning

And, secondly, something that a critic of Guardian: while John Rambo’s films were based on film studies and the efforts of an actor,The Battle at Lake Changjin It is a project set up by the Chinese government.

This is where the major difference lies: that, when it is the government that sponsors its ideological flare-ups, we cannot speak of Cinema, like that, in capital letters, but of propaganda, of politics sponsored by politicians.

Let us think of the propaganda films of Adolf Hitler and Leni Riefenstahl or those shot to the greater glory of Francisco Franco in Spain: they are titles that annul any human value to establish ideological value above.

As if this were not enough, let us see what happened in China after the film’s release in 2021: former journalist Luo Changping was arrested for making “insulting comments” about Chinese soldiers in The Battle…; this, according to their laws, violates the reputation of the national martyrs.

CMC Pictures

The film by the three directors recounts the Battle of Changjin Lake, where Chinese troops pushed UN soldiers, led by the United States, to the border with China during the Korean War in the 1950s. Behind this recreation on the screen there is a purpose: to intensify the rivalry between China and North America.

The same directors will release the sequel this year: Water Gate Bridge. Having seen the trailer, seen some sequences, and even the poster designs, it is clear that we are also facing a kind of copy or revival of the cinema that the Americans shot after World War II: war and spectacular films where what prevails is heroism (and sense of honor).

So did Michael Bay in 2001 with his Pearl Harbor of three hours. But these new productions have lost along the way what mattered a distant bridge or a longer day: which, in spite of everything, were good films full of charm.

For those of us who love cinema, this kind of product that puts the political and the ideological first is a kind of perversion of the main engine of any true filmmaker. We need movies like Japanese Drive my Carthat make us move forward, never go back.