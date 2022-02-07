‘When I arrived I decided to be Champion with Cruz Azul’

the best version of Uriel Antuna begins to unravel as cement, Well, in just three dates he has already done what he does best, which is to score and attend. However the Sorcerer wants more and is determined to make a difference during this Closing Tournament 2022 for Blue Cross.

“I always try to get over something I already did. When I was in Chivas I think I made four goals and five assists, that’s my limit until now and I want to do more, I want to be more productive, last season I did a little badly, but I always work extra for the benefit of the team”, he said in an exclusive chat with RECORD.

“I try to improve in all aspects, to improve my weaknesses and strengthen my abilities. Around there in my previous team it was difficult to score goals, but I knew that sooner or later being involved and working was going to lead to that.

I am gaining that confidence that I needed and that change was good for me, so I am happy to be giving those results that I missed myself, “he added.

But that’s not all, because the also national team assured that since his arrival at the Noria began to dream of raising the Tenth with Machine.

“When I arrived I decided to be Champion here, now I owe it to Blue Cross and I am focused here, I know well that what I do here is going to make me look elsewhere. I’m happy to be here, happy to start scoring goals and assists, but above all to be supporting the team as much as possible, the effort and commitment will always be there, so I’m very happy, my family is comfortable”, he added. .



Antuna He knows that he is in a team that aspires to the best, so being in a squad full of figures fills him with motivation.

“It is very good to have competition, you know what you have to do more to continue growing as a footballer and as a person and that helps us to give one hundred percent of ourselves in each game”, he concluded.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: CHIVAS: WHO ARE THE FORWARDS OF THE FLOCK TO FACE CL2022?