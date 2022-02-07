WhatsApp: Trick to activate the secret camera

Today we will introduce you to a trick inside of application of WhatsApp with which you will learn to activate the secret camera, so continue reading so you know how to do it step by step.

You just have to follow these simple steps to be able to activate the “Hidden Camera” by WhatsApp.

The truth is that WhatsApp is the most widely used instant messaging application in the world, and it has an infinity of tools, tricks, and secrets that will surprise you.

It may interest you: WhatsApp Web: Trick to not appear online

In fact, one of them has just become a trend on social networks, because it allows you to enable a ‘secret camera’ that few people know about.

It is important to note that this trick only works on Android phones, but unfortunately not on iPhones or other iOS devices.

To activate the hidden camera of WhatsApp, it will not be necessary to download any third-party program, since the only requirement to meet is to have the latest WhatsApp update, if you do not have it, it is possible to download directly from the Play Store.

Once you meet that requirement, you will only have to follow these simple and quick steps.

Steps to activate WhatsApp hidden camera:

Click on your phone screen for a few seconds to enter the settings and if it doesn’t work, pinch it until the ‘Widgets’ option appears.

All the widgets that you have available on your phone will appear and you will have to search for those of WhatsApp.

The instant messaging app has two relevant widgets, one shaped like a window and one that looks like a camera.

You must select the latter and drag it to an empty part of your screen.

The ‘WhatsApp camera’ icon will have been created, which you can use to upload statuses or send photos and videos more easily.

That is, you will no longer have to enter the messaging application, then choose states and finally add an update.

Now you only press the camera icon and you can take a photo or record a video to share it with your WhatsApp friends.