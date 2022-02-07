WhatsApp, steps to activate the secret camera on Android

If you are one of those who daily use WhatsApp to keep in touch with friends and family, surely you know all the benefits, for example, being able to send photos, videos, voice memos, make video callsamong many others.

However, there are some functions that are little known by users, one of them is the secret camerawith which you can take photos and videos more easily and upload them to your WhatsApp status, we tell you how.

How to activate the secret chamber

The first thing you should know is that this function is only available on devices with the Android operating system, for iOS it is not yet active. The steps you must follow to use the secret chamber are:

Click on the main screen of your cell phone until the team pages appear and at the bottom you will see different options.

Select the one that says ‘Widgets’.

All the widgets on your cell phone will appear, search for and press the camera with the WhatsApp logo.

The system will ask you if you want to activate the ‘Hidden Camera’ of the app, tap on the Add button.

A shortcut will automatically be created with which you can take photos and videos to send to a contact or upload them to your statuses. The advantage is that you do not have to enter the application to achieve it, you just have to use the secret camera.

One of the many advantages of this function is that you do not need external applications, which endanger your personal data. Just select it from ‘Widgets’ to make it appear on your main screen.

This is one of the several functions that WhatsApp has available, you just have to follow a few simple steps so that you can achieve it. Remember that it is best not to install external apps that could put your data at risk.

