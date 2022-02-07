What will the film that will be recorded in Tom Cruise’s space be like?

Tom Cruise What will your movie be that will be recorded in space?

As you may remember, the famous and handsome actor Tom Cruise is preparing a space movie with filmmakers Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie, a production that is undoubtedly full of a lot of intrigue.

That’s right, everything seems to indicate that the talented actor decided to take on a new challenge for his filmography: space.

This is how finally Universal Studios has released new details about the movie that Tom Cruise will shoot in outer space.

And it is that before starting the health contingency, the world was moved by the surprising news of the actor’s new project, which was going to start recording in space in the past month of October 2021.

However, and unfortunately the recordings were impossible to carry out due to the current virus.

However, according to Variety, Cruise will collaborate again with two of his filmmaker friends.

First off, the film will feature The Bourne Identity and Mr. And Mrs. Smith director Doug Liman, who previously worked with Cruise on American Made and Edge of Tomorrow.

On the other hand, there is also Christopher McQuirre, who in addition to writing the classic The Usual Suspects, was the one who accompanied the actor in the last two Mission Impossible films.

The director will also be in charge of closing the action saga with the seventh and eighth installments, which will be released in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

In this way, both filmmakers are responsible for the script of the new film, which will tell the story of a man who discovers that he is the only being capable of saving the earth from an unknown threat.

The recordings of the film will begin as soon as the production of Mission Impossible 8 is finished.

It is worth mentioning that the new feature film will not be recorded all in space, but most of it will happen on earth.

However, much of the action sequences are expected to be shot on the International Space Station.