What will Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s new baby be called? Here is the list of their possible names

Since Kylie Jenner revealed that he was waiting for his second son As a result of her romance with Travis Scott, the world of the Internet and social networks has not stopped talking about the subject and digging into the details of this pregnancygiving rise to theories about the possible names that this baby will bear.

With 24 years, Kylie Jenner has experienced motherhood again with her daughter Stormi’s father, rapper Travis Scott, but unlike her first pregnancyhe has decided to make it public and share it with his fans.

The young businesswoman looks very happy and excited about this new wait, since after having broken the news to the whole world, she has not stopped showing off her baby bump on social networks and red carpets.

However, although this pregnancy is more public, there are still details that remain to be known about the new baby of Kim Kardashian’s younger sister, for example the sex of the baby and the name it will bear.

Some Internet users have taken on the task of making a specific study of the tastes, preferences and interests of Kylie Jennerin addition to investigating the history of the peculiar names of the babies of the Kardashian sisters, revealing a possible baby name list.

Photo: @kyliejennekr

What name will Kylie Jenner’s baby have?

The Instagram account @kyliejennerkr made a list with the possible names of the second son of Kylie Jenneramong the names with the most bets are: “Raini, Windi, Cloudi, Humidi, Sunni, Dri, Breezi and Coldi”.

It is worth mentioning that the businesswoman has not yet revealed the sex of the baby, so this list is still too early to know the definitive name of the new member of the Jenner family that is about to come to this world, which one is your favorite?