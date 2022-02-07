What to watch today on TV? Monday, February 7, 2022 | TV

17.15 / TCM

‘Hoosiers, more than idols’

United States, 1986 (115 minutes). Director: David Anspaugh. Cast: Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey, Dennis Hooper.

hoosiers is the true story of a very modest Indiana basketball team that came to win the state championship in 1954. Wrapped in a staging that borders on sentimentality, however, an excellent script shines that manages to dose the dramatic elements of the story . In addition, a cast of substance provides solidity to the function.

21.45 / Antenna 3

‘El hormiguero’ welcomes the swimmer Ona Carbonell

The space led by Pablo Motos begins the week with the visit of the swimmer and leader of the Spanish synchronized team Ona ​​Carbonell. The athlete will talk about the documentary Ona Carbonell: Start over, that accompanies the champion in her day to day and reveals some of her most intimate aspects, such as the birth of her son. She also portrays her preparation for competition at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

22.00 / The 2

‘The madman with red hair’

Lust for Life. USA, 1956 (115 minutes). Director: Vincente Minnelli. Cast: Kirk Douglas, Anthony Quinn, Pamela Brown.

The year 1956 appears as glorious in the filmography of the master Minnelli: before shooting a masterful comedy like Tea and sympathy, approached with this memorable work the anguished existence of Vincent van Gogh. See The madman with the red hair It means looking at a barrage of images in which the vital torment of a convulsive artist beats. Since then, for any cinephile, Van Gogh will never have other features than those of Kirk Douglas; for his part, Gauguin will forever adopt those of a memorable Anthony Quinn, who sets the screen on fire in just over 15 minutes of footage.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘The oath’

The Pledge. United States, 2001 (118 minutes). Director: Sean Penn. Cast: Jack Nicholson, Benicio del Toro, Aaron Eckhart.

A detective takes on his last case before retirement. He will be involved in an intrigue as twisted as it is turbulent, which will force him to rethink his existence. Sean Penn’s third film as director picks up an old story by Friedrich Dürrenmatt, which gave rise to the memorable the bait, directed by Ladislao Vajda in 1958. In the hands of the American director, it becomes an absorbing thriller that abounds in unhealthy elements, grounded in an extraordinary work by Jack Nicholson.

22.00 / AXN White

‘Captain Phillips’

USA, 2013 (135 minutes). Director: Paul Greengrass. Cast: Tom Hanks, Barkhad Abdi, Barkhad Abdirahman.

Paul Greengrass returns to the postulates of his early works, bloody sunday Y United 93, and turns a real event into a first-rate visual story. The memorable images in his film portray the 2009 odyssey of Captain Richard Phillips, taken hostage by Somali pirates while commanding a cargo ship in the Indian Ocean. Greengrass fills the story with veracity and creates a staging that overcomes challenges, such as maintaining an unusual tension, for a good part of the footage, in the narrow space of a closed raft.

22.15 / Mega

Mega issues new installments of ‘Forged in Fire’

America’s finest blacksmiths attempt to craft the best replica of a historic weapon in branded by fire A show that turns the craftsmanship, legend, and thrill of weapon creation into a race against time. In each delivery, four professional blacksmiths will have to make a weapon, which will be evaluated by a group of recognized experts.

22.20 / Paramount Network

‘Lost’

Gone Girl. USA, 2014 (145 minutes). Director: David Fincher. Cast: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris.

A superb David Fincher intrigue with a topical plot: a woman disappears and suspicion falls on her husband. Lost it is magnified thanks to its suffocating mise-en-scène, abundant in gloominess, which extracts visual density from each shot and plays with the frames to increase the oppressiveness of its images.

22.45 / Four

Ángel León cooks in Dubai, with ‘Planeta Calleja’

Chef Ángel León travels to Dubai together with Jeús Calleja, on an adventure that will take him to try to jump down the longest urban zip line in the world between the skyscrapers of the Dubai Marina. Also, he will running through the desert dunes, you will dive with sharks and manta rays in the aquarium of the Atlantis Hotel and you will face a jeep route and another with camels through the Al Marmoon desert. The kitchen will not be lacking on the way, and León will prepare some succulent dishes with unusual products from the sea that he will find in a local market.

22.45 / Antenna 3

New appointment with the series ‘Innocents’

Or is there a truce for the characters of the Turkish series innocent. Tonight’s episode recounts how, after Inci learns an unexpected truth, Han tries to talk her out of leaving her. On her part, Safiye is devastated by what Han and İnci are going through, and tries to reunite her family, but on the other hand, she has mixed feelings as Naci leaves.

23.50 / Movistar Classics

‘fargo’

USA, 1996 (98 minutes). Director: Joel Coen. Cast: Frances McDormand, William H. Macy, Steve Buscemi, Peter Stromare.

Splendid installment of the Coen brothers in criminal drama format. A man hires mercenaries to kidnap his wife and thus get part of the ransom. From this plot anecdote, and resorting to the abundant doses of black humor that a perfectly constructed script gives off, the Coens do not leave a puppet with a head and x-ray, with depth and cruelty, the life of a small North American community. The magnetic Frances McDormand won a very fair Oscar for her work.

