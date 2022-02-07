What to watch on Disney Plus: the best series, movies and documentaries

The catalog of the Disney Plus platform is extensiveDespite this, many recommend series, movies and documentaries considered essential. Given the great variety, there is a lot of content that we can see on Disney +, one of the favorite streaming services of many people who have subscribed since its launch.

Disney Plus rights go far beyond series and movies, from time to time there are several firsts which reach all its customers. Thanks to its thousands of options, it is considered as the number 1 optionahead of services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix or HBO.

What can you watch on Disney Plus? Well, knowing a large part of the database, much. Disney + has many movies, series, cartoons and documentaries to watch in our day to day. Many files are considered unmissable, things that you cannot miss if you are registered.

Films

The Lion King (1994)

It’s probably one of Disney’s masterpieces, all due to the great plot made by Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff. The songs are another important element, with songs by Elton John and Tim Riceone of them was awarded an Oscar, Can’t you feel the love tonight.

It is a Disney feature film without any human character, all this recovering the great success of other works like the Little Mermaid, Aladdin or Beauty and the Beast. It is rated 8.5 by IMDb, being one of the films that you cannot miss in its catalog of more than 500 films.

Avengers: Infinity War

An adventure in which Thanos will endanger the universe by wanting to collect the six Infinity Stones in order to acquire great power. The group of Avengers has to stop it based on blows and powers, all set in some high-level scenarios.

Throughout the plot there are usually surprises despite the fact that one of the superheroes is known. It is considered one of the most powerful matchups in which the Avengers they have ahead. The film is from 2018, is rated 8.4 by IMDb and is one of the films that you cannot miss.

Logan

A tired Logan cared for by Professor X in a hideout in Mexico. In an attempt to hide, she watches as a young mutant appears on the scene, being chased by dark forces. Although it may seem like a typical movie, it is an interesting short film that you cannot miss.

It is the last of the “Wolverine” trilogy, in which Logan must defend this young woman from the mutant race, who will try to go after her throughout the installment. It is scored with 8.1, it is an important work within the serieswhich despite not being able to see Wolverine, is one of Hugh Jackman’s best roles.

The search

Benjamin Franklin has spent his life searching for the treasure of the Knights Templar, hidden somewhere in the United States. Ben discovers a clue considered important, a hidden map on the back of the Declaration of Independence.

Ben will have the help of several people in his adventure, Riley (a tech great) and Abigail, a curator at the National Archives. If you have not seen it before, it is one of the movies that will hook you from the beginning. The rating for this film is 6.9 on IMDb.

Black Widow

Natasha Romanoff, known as Black Widow, faces the conspiracy related to her past. She is pursued by a force that does not stop at any time, but the spy (Natasha) must fight and become a great Avenger. Scarlett Johansson gets into the skin of a heroine.

The Russian spy is introduced as an antagonist of Iron Man, a little later she defected and traveled to the United States, where she started a new life. Black Widow (Black Widow) is a highly valued film within the industrycounting on a note of 6.7 out of 10 on the IMDb page.

sets

Agents of SHIELD

The series is part of the Marvel Universe, in which Clark Gregg plays Agent Coulson. The team consists of Grant Ward, Melinda May, Leo Fitz and Jemma Simmons.. The base of operation is based on Bus, an airplane and it is here that the clue begins about Mike Peterson, a man who managed to escape from an explosion.

Agents of SHIELD was released for the month of September, ending with its seventh season in 2020, with chapters of great intrigue. It has a good review, it has hooked millions of people who have not hesitated to watch the 22 episodes for each of the seasons.

Only murders in the building

A new batch series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, two well-known celluloid actors. This series is based on black humor, with the participation of the well-known Selena Gómez, in which they have to solve a mysterious murder, all in the building where the three of them live.

It currently has ten episodes, they assure that it is one of the series of the year and has all the seasonings, since it hooks once you decide to start with the first chapter. It has been released this 2021 and the note is really positive for criticswho see in it something refreshing to what has already been seen at the moment.

The Simpson

One of the emblematic series has a place on Disney Plus, a service that decided to upload all the seasons with their different chapters for each of them. The Simpsons season 33 is currently airing.all this with a total of 692 episodes where Homer and Marge are the parents of teenagers Bart, Lisa and Maggie Simpson.

Humor is part of a series of cartoons which has hooked many since its release in 1980, when the first season was released. It has been among the most watched shows in the United States from 1992 to 1993. Disney+ adds each season with its episodes one by one, all in order.

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian is one of the best series on Disney Plus, becoming the favorite series of fans of the Star Wars saga. They currently have two seasons, but everything indicates that it will go a long way, since success has made its creators decide to continue writing scripts.

The third season of The Mandalorian will arrive on Disney + in 2022, although it is already possible to see the first two, the last one is still on air. Many recommend it as one of the most important series since its launch in 2019. It consists of 16 chapters and has been created by Jon Favreau.

Just Beyond

Just Beyond is based on unusual and strange stories, hence the great success of a series that is different from those seen on all platforms. It includes alternate worlds, supernatural creatures, alien witches and other quite rare but engaging situations.

The series is based on eight chapters, all based on horror and comedy, in which new characters are introduced who get to enter paranormal worlds. One of the recommended Disney Plus serieslaunched in 2021 and has already been viewed by many thousands of people.

documentaries

chosen to lead

Disney+ has in its immense catalog documentaries of all kinds, including one of dogs called Chosen to Guide. In the six episodes you can see how puppies are trained from a young age to become guide dogs and help blind people in their daily lives.

The story shows great tenderness in animals that are considered the best company of the human being, dogs. The puppies are trained for 20 months, where each one of the trainings can be appreciated to become the best ally for people who need it.

Year Million

This documentary shows how the human being will be in the future, for this it will show its progress in six chapters, each one of them with a certain duration. Important aspects can be seen in the docuseries, including robots, artificial intelligence and much more.

Howard

Howard Asham is known for creating the lyrics for Disney themes, being rejected for having a different sexual orientation. The documentary will show how he has been creating the different masterpieces launched and chosen by Disney. One of the documentaries that you have to see if you are a fan of the Disney dynasty.

behind the attractions

It’s a documentary based on Disney, since it will show everything that is behind its attractions, those that dazzle the youngest. It is made up of a total of 10 complete episodes, the approximate duration is 42 minutes and it will appeal to the little ones, but also to the older ones.