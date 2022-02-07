What to see on Netflix this bridge? Here we give you 3 options

If you are one of those who today had to enjoy the first bridge February and you don’t plan to do anything but watch movies, here we give you three options to see in Netflix.

“The Power of the Dog”

This film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, is nominated for the 2022 BAFTAs for “Best Film” and won the Golden Globes for “Best Film” and “Best Direction”.

Synopsis: Phil Burbank is a charismatic landowner who arouses fear and admiration in those around him. When her brother returns home with a new wife and her child, Phil sets about tormenting them…until the prospect of falling in love looms over him.

“Through My Window”

This is the romantic movie of the moment, it is based on the novel of the same name by the writer Ariana Godoy; which premiered on February 4 and is causing a furor on social networks.

Synopsis: Raquel has been crazy about Ares, her attractive and mysterious neighbor, all her life. She observes him without being seen and it is that, much to her regret, they have not exchanged a word. Raquel is very clear about her goal: to get Ares to fall in love with her. But she is not an innocent girl and she is not willing to lose everything along the way, least of all herself…

“Setback”

It is considered one of the most successful Spanish films; this thriller starring Mario Casas, Ana Wagner, José Coronado and Bárbara Lennie, premiered in Netflix 2016.

Synopsis: A young businessman wakes up next to the lifeless body of his lover and hires a prestigious lawyer to investigate what happened.

Since you have these three options that range from the romantic to the suspenseful, prepare your popcorn, a good drink and settle in to enjoy this bridge that offers one more day of rest.