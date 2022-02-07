What to do if your cell phone gets hot?

One of the most common problems of phones Android is the increase in temperature of these, that is, when the cell phone it overheats too much. If it happens to your phone, we will tell you what actions you should take at that time and how this can damage your device.

Because phones have a lot of small processors and battery, which help the device to work well, many times the force they produce is too much for the device to handle. cell phone heats up the rest.

How to prevent my cell phone from overheating?

One of the reasons why cell phones overheat is because we have many open applications, by not closing them, the processors continue to work even when the cell phone is locked; To prevent this from happening, it is recommended to close the applications when you finish using them.

If you notice that your phone is overheating, stop using it, give it a break and stop using it for a few hours, this will allow the processors to stop working in an accelerated way. Some phones even show the user a message which warns that the cell phone is exceeding its heat levels.

How to prevent a cell phone from overheating?

Some recommendations to prevent this from happening to your cell phone are:

By using it while it is connected to the power, you are forcing the processors of your mobile, it is best to wait for it to fully charge in order to continue using it.

Connect your phone to the charger when it is really about to run out of battery, otherwise putting it on charge when it still has battery will cause the battery to strain or swell.

Although Android devices are very versatile with the type of charger that can be used, it is important to use the original charger since it regulates the energy that your phone perceives.

Follow these recommendations and give your cell phone more time to live.