what time will it be and how can you see the Galaxy Unpacked event – ​​FayerWayer

For many months, any matter related to future Samsung releases remained an absolute mystery.

The presentation of Galaxy S21 FE In January of this 2022 it came to collapse any expectation and for weeks there was genuine uncertainty about what the manufacturer could present in the coming months.

We have no doubt that the biggest questions during this period centered around the Samsung Galaxy S22. Starting with its final release date.

[ Más oficial que nunca: Samsung confirma la fecha de su evento Unpacked para presentar el Galaxy S22 ]

The gossip today range from the confirmation of the death of the line GalaxyNote to speculation that the company would announce the phones but their availability could be delayed until March or later due to ongoing supply chain issues.

But at least we have one certainty: we know when the presentation will be.

When is the 2022 Galaxy Unpacked to introduce the Samsung Galaxy S22

The company itself at the time was responsible for making the date of the presentation official Galaxy Unpacked, which will take place virtually on February 9 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (EST).

And with this we can get the list of times in which the conference will take place in different Latin American countries where we are eager to finally get answers:

Mexico City, Mexico: 9:00 a.m.

Santiago de Chile: 12:00 p.m.

Bogota, Colombia: 10:00 a.m.

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 12:00 p.m.

Caracas, Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.

Where to see the official presentation of Samsung Galaxy S22

As usual, Samsung will enable a special section on its global website to display the streaming of the virtual conference.

Same that will be accessible to all through the official YouTube channel of the South Korean manufacturer. Although these events are usually long and somewhat tangled for many.

So the best alternative is to keep an eye on FayerWayer to follow our coverage and get timely information on new releases.

What will we see in the Galaxy Unpacked

[ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G se filtra por culpa de Amazon y nos vuela la cabeza su diseño ]

In this Galaxy Unpacked, following what the rumors have marked, we could see various products, some obvious others not so much.

Initially, the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 + and the Galaxy S22 Ultra would be shown. As well as maybe a new line of tablets with the Galaxy Tab S8 already leaked in France.

There is even talk of the new generation smart speaker Galaxy Home Mini 2. So we can then expect a prolonged conference where there is even the frank possibility of more surprises than those mentioned above.