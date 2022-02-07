What Robert Pattinson inherited from George Clooney for ‘The Batman’: “I was terrified”

In the countdown to the premiere of ‘The Batman’ Robert Pattinson has revealed that he wore George Clooney’s Batman suit from the 1997 film ‘Batman & Robin’ for his screen test before taking on the role of Bruce Wayne. There is less left to see the result of the tape of Matt Reeves, which hits theaters on March 4.

In the film we will see Batman face to face against Enigma (paul dano) and The Penguin (Colin Farrell) and will also meet Selina Kyle (Zoe Kravitz).

In a recent interview with the Japanese publication Eiga (via a translation on Reddit), Robert Pattinson has spoken about how he prepared for the role, noting that he actually ‘inherited’ George Clooney’s suit from ‘Batman & Robin’ in his screen test for the role.

“I think it was George Clooney’s… It looks really cool, but wearing it is a nightmare. I couldn’t move, I was sweating all the time and I was afraid of not being able to do anything with it on (laughs). My suit is not only cool, but also incredibly well designed. Even if I play a fight scene with a lot of movement, I can move freely,” explained the ‘Twilight’ actor.

Screen tests with the outfits of other actors who have previously played the role is usually a common thing in the world of comic book movies. Christian Bale did a screen test for ‘Batman Begins’ in the suit of Val Kilmer, and ‘Man of Steel’ director Zack Snyder spoke about the experience of seeing henry cavill in Christopher Reeves’ Superman suit. Pattinson is the latest to go through that process, donning Clooney’s suit because, previously reported, Kilmer’s didn’t fit him as well, and the experience helped his performance.

One interesting thing worth noting about Pattinson’s comments regarding George Clooney’s bat suit is the discussion of mobility. Batman costumes from the 1990s were notoriously clunky and didn’t allow the actors to move their heads, something that was addressed in-universe when ‘The Dark Knight’ hit theaters in 2008. Now, with the changes made to the costume design, Robert Pattinson’s Batman and his bat suit will be much more agile and easy to wear.

