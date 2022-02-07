What MIR specialty to choose? Better something that motivates daily

Sanitary in a hospital.

The choice of specialty is one of the most important moments for future medical residents and, a week after the MIR exam, social networks are filled with tips to help them choose a career path or other. However, there are discrepancies among professionals when it comes to sending these messages.

Neurosurgery resident Wanda Acosta shared on Twitter the words of a friend that helped her decide on her specialty and that could be useful to other students in her situation: “Choose the specialty that if the pager rings at 3am don’t get up in a bad temper to go take care of him.”

However, other professionals, such as the physician Elena Casado, an anesthesiologist, maintain that this should not be the approach: “Look for the specialty that motivates you because at three in the morning, not bad, but I tell you that the illusion has passed from R2“And it is that, as he explains, the energy and spirit that one has does not have so much to do with the specialty itself, but with the time of day.

I disagree. Look for the specialty that motivates you because at three in the morning, not bad, but I tell you that the illusion has gone from R2. No one wants to go for an epidural at 3am no matter how much they sing at 8am. It’s the hours you spend, not the specialty. https://t.co/yTH4D0toat — Dr. Elena Casado Pineda (@Medicilio) February 5, 2022

“Nobody wants to put an epidural at 3am no matter how much they sing at 8am,” he summarizes in his tweet to conclude: “It’s the hours you spend, not the specialty”. The doctor is very critical of the days of health professionals and, in fact, she reflects this in the responses to her publication, where she is in favor of a rotating shift.

This work system would be an option to eliminate 24-hour shifts, which only affect doctors. According to this proposal, it would be better for working hours to be distributed in shifts than to carry out the usual day and, in addition, add guards.

“How do you feel thinking you’ll do it every day?”

Other toilets have also agreed with this advice. “There are days when I would rather stay at home than go to the doctor’s office,” said a psychiatrist who explained that not for that reason he “loves” his profession less: “I am a human being, not a robot.”

In the same way, another professional responded who, in an ironic tone, shared an image of the scarecrow from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ dancing and accompanied the image by saying: “If you are located and they call you at 3 in the morning, you enter the hospital like this …”

However, one person defended that it is not bad advice, especially if it focuses on thinking about something that may be boring for the resident, since tiredness “affects the same” whatever you do. Given this, the anesthesiologist Casado turns the message around and suggests changing the focus: “It is better: How do you feel thinking that you will do it every day?”