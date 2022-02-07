What is the CAT on my credit card and how does it affect my debts?

Personal finances can be severely affected when we do not know the terms and concepts that banking institutions coin to refer to the charges and commissions that they take when they offer any of their services. Such is the case of the Total Annual Cost or cata unit of measurement used by financial service providers, which is closely related to your credit card and thus affects your personal debts.

In accordance with the Bank of Mexico definition, the cat o The Total Annual Cost, is a standardized measure of the cost of financing, expressed in annual percentage terms that, for informational and comparison purposes, incorporates all the costs and expenses inherent to the credits granted by the institutions. This same organization obliges financial institutions to calculate the cat for services such as mortgages or Credit cards.

Related news

Up to this point we understand that the cat, as its name indicates, is the annual cost that bank customers must cover within a year. The lower the cat of a financial product, the money we have to pay to get a previously selected banking product will be less.

The value of cat in a credit card It is expressed as a percentage, that is, its cost is closely related to the value of your line of credit and the interest rate that you manage with your banking institution. In this way you can know how much the debts generated by this banking service.

The credit card is a good tool to get out of debts if it is used correctly but, if you fall into actions that inflate the interests of this financial tool, your debts They can shoot through the skies. Banking experts recommend making a conscious use of this tool and not spending more than what is deposited so as not to generate high interest for making use of a credit card.

How does CAT affect my debts?

With the aim of increasing transparency, since 2003 the Bank of Mexico has required financial institutions to provide reliable information on the charge they make for cat o Total Annual Cost of your financial products. If you want to know how it affects your debts You should pay attention to the following points: