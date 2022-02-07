What is ghost mode in WhatsApp and how to activate it?

WhatsApp: What is ghost mode and how to activate it?

On this occasion we will let you know what is the ‘ghost’ mode or ghost mode and how to activate it within the WhatsApp application, so keep reading to learn how to use it.

Surely you did not know that you can almost vanish of WhatsApp without having to close your account, because if so, here we explain how the ghost mode works.

The truth is that the application WhatsApp has become a favorite during this pandemic season.

And it is that, fortunately, Meta put at our disposal different tools to be able to be in contact with friends, family and even some patches modified video calls to create work rooms.

However, everything has its negative side, since disconnecting from the application is somewhat complicated and we have already seen that many workers end up being contacted outside of their normal working hours.

It is for this great reason that here we tell you what ghost mode is and how it works, because in this way, you can rest or go on a short trip without being disturbed.

It is worth mentioning that it is not exactly a configuration that you can access in the application, but it is about different changes in your profile to avoid being bothered or found easily.

Here we share the steps.

First you need to change your profile picture when you want them not to talk to you, also change your status to “Do Not Disturb” or “Busy”.

Later hide your name or give yourself a nickname and one way to be totally hidden is to use a blank character in the name, just copy and paste the following blank symbol (ㅤ).

Enter the configuration options and select that nobody can see your last connection and deactivate the double blue check. If you do not know how to do it, we will explain it to you in the following note.

It’s that simple, maybe it’s not a function, but if it would make your contacts believe that you are not available during that time, therefore they could not bother you or you just ignore them as long as you want.