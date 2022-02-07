‘We must straighten our course, qualify and fight for the title’

America he did not live his best night before him saint Louis, team that passed them over in the Aztec stadium; but nevertheless, Santiago Solari, azulcrema strategist, is confident that his team will get back on track to qualify for the league and continue with the objective that is to fight for the title.

“We all know that we have to fight for the title, it’s clear. It’s what we will do this semester. First we must straighten the course to qualify and fight for the title,” he declared at a press conference

The Argentine boss admitted that the scandalous defeat was deserved: “We were not good, saint Louis He took the result because he deserved it, we had a bad first half, we deservedly lost”.

Solari attributed the bad start of the tournament that the Eagles have had to the casualties they have had due to Covid-19 and injuries, which have not allowed them to work with a full squad, although he clarified that this is not an excuse.

“It has been a hard, difficult start to the year, due to the results, the Covid, injuries, the Jorge and now the one of Caceres, that of Laura Y Not here. We haven’t had time to work together without this being an excuse,” he said.

those of Coapa They live their worst start to the tournament in years, because in the first four dates they have not managed to add three and they spun their second defeat at home.

In addition, they already have seven games without knowing the victory, a negative streak that they have been dragging since the previous season with which they overcome the ‘bump’ of six duels without winning in 2011, a year that is remembered as one of the darkest of the institution .

