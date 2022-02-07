We invite you to have a movie Valentine with Studio Universal

Universal Studio has the perfect program for you to celebrate this Day of love and Friendship with whom you love the most. From comedies to laugh with your best friends, to romantic movies that will make you sigh with your partner. Don’t miss the next monday february 14 all the special programming that we prepare for you on Valentine’s Day.

Monday, February 14, 4:30 PM

If you are looking for a movie that makes you smile from start to finish, “It Says About Me” It is a comedy that either with your friends or with your partner, you can enjoy on this special day. Olive Penderghast (Emma Stone) a girl with a “normal” life decides to spread a lie about her love life, which causes a drastic change in her school popularity and in her life. Within the cast of the film, we can also find the actor Penn Bagdley, Amanda Bynes, Dan Byrd, Cam Gigandet, Lisa Kudrow, and many more.

Monday February 14, 18:15 PM

Jennifer Aniston and Ben Stiller star in one of the most popular and funniest romantic comedies of recent years, “My girlfriend Polly”. In this film we meet Reuben Feffer (Ben Stiller), a nervous perfectionist who is always looking for stability and whose life falls apart when his wife leaves him. Shortly after he meets Polly (Jennifer Aniston) a totally opposite girl to Reuben, who teaches him to live life in a different way.

Monday February 14, 20:00 PM

Can you imagine having to conquer your partner again every day because he suffers from a memory problem? in romantic comedy Like it was the first time, Henry RothAdam Sandler faces this challenge after meeting Lucy WhitmoreDrew Barrymore who falls madly in love at first sight. What Henry doesn’t know is that Lucy suffers from short-term memory loss and every morning she wakes up with absolutely no memory of the day before. Henry decides to conquer Lucy every day using the most original and fun methods.

Monday, February 14, 9:55 PM

To close the perfect Valentine’s Day, Alex HitchensWill Smith It will teach us step by step to conquer a woman. In the film, hitchAlex “The Love Doctor”, is the most prestigious dating agent in New York, he can make any man conquer the woman of his dreams. His advice always works, until he meets the journalist Sara Melas (Eva Mendes) who will put all his tactics of conquest in doubt.

This Valentine’s Day we invite you to have the perfect date with the one you love most in the company of Studio Universal.

