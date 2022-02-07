“We are the same”: Jennifer Lopez admits that this time her romance with Ben Affleck will be forever

Jennifer Lopez in an interview for Rolling Stone magazine talked about the similarities she has with the character of Kat Valdez in her new movie “Marry Me” and it is that in the story, the protagonist is a pop star who dreams of getting married but the infidelity of her fiancé breaks her heart.

Something similar has happened in the life of the “Bronx Diva” who after three failed marriages and some marriage proposals continued in search of love and the turns of life meet her once again with who could be the great love of her life, Ben Affleck.

“There are many things about Kat that only someone like me could understand., right?… I had to keep remembering: you know what it’s like to be on stage in front of an arena full of people and something embarrassing happens… How does it feel when everything falls apart and you go home and you’re on TV and they’re making fun of you as if it wasn’t painful? You feel like you’re drowning suffocated in your own decisions that you know are not the right ones.”

Photo: Instagram @rollingstone

JLo limited herself to giving details of this second chance that life gave her along with the famous actor and we must remember that 17 years ago, the couple was about to get married, but the media load ended up fracturing their romance.

“There is only what you feel is right for you. Because that’s the person you have to live with at the end of the day. Every time I’ve gone against my gut and instinct, I’ve ended up in misery.”, he added.

Jennifer Lopez knows that things with Ben Affleck will be different

The interpreter of “Lets get loud” regarding their romance said she was convinced to do things differently, because both are more mature and now they know what they want and what they are allowed to say will affect them.

Photo: Instagram @rollingstone

“We have both grown. We are the same, and we are different. And that’s the good thing, having a second chance at true love… We learned a lot. We know what is real, what is not real. So it’s just that the game has changed. Once again, I’m trying not to say too much.”

“I don’t think we would have gotten back together if we hadn’t thought that was where it was going…We feel that what we find again is much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives (what to share, what not to share) is the balance that we have now, the benefit of the experience and wisdom we gained over the years”, he concluded.