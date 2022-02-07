Von Miller and his next chance for another ‘big moment’

A Super Bowl winner and MVP of that great game, he is now looking to win it for the second time and be better than he was a few years ago.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Every time Von Miller walked into the Denver Broncos’ complex for the past six seasons, he was greeted with a reminder, or 10, of the pinnacle of his playing career: Super Bowl 50.

That day in February 2016, Miller ripped off the Lombardi Trophy from the Carolina Panthers. He finished with 2.5 sacks, two of which resulted in Broncos touchdowns, six tackles, and was the Super Bowl MVP. Images from that championship day are everywhere in the halls of the Broncos’ facility in suburban Denver: the catches, the celebrations, even the glittering trophy.

Von Miller not only took the Vince Lombardi with the Broncos, he was also the MVP of Super Bowl 50. Getty

Miller last went through those reminders on Nov. 1, the day the Broncos traded him to the Los Angeles Rams. As he left the facility that day, he noted, “Seeing the photos on my way out brought tears to my eyes, we’ll always have Super Bowl 50.”

The Broncos haven’t made the playoffs since winning the Super Bowl, and Miller was often asked if he feared his prime was behind him. Now he’s days away from, as he used to say in Denver, “an opportunity to make another big moment.” Miller will be linebacker for the Rams in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mixed in with those very real tears she shed as she left Denver was the sudden and tangible thought that she might make it to the big stage again.

“After you win a Super Bowl, it changes your life…it really changes your life,” Miller said. “…I tell everyone, we’re one game away from football heaven.”

DeMarcus Ware, who was Miller’s teammate for three seasons with the Broncos and the player who Miller says helped him make the jump from Pro Bowl player to all-time great, said Miller’s experience in the Super Bowl can add a lot to the Rams’ locker room.

“With everything you’d expect on the line, he performed as well as he could,” Ware recalled. “I was proud to be the leader of that team, it was important to me. And I had done a lot of things in my career up to that point, but I didn’t have a ring until later. Now, Von carries all that leadership, all those things that you have to have , and when he speaks, everyone knows that not only does he have a ring, but he himself played one of the greatest games to get it.”

“It absolutely matters how he played in those moments when they won the Super Bowl in Denver,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “…Guys believe that, his track record speaks for itself. His job, his resume, the way he carries himself, commands respect.”

Miller was a 26-year-old who had neared the top of his game during the 2015 season.. That year was their fifth straight season in the playoffs after the Broncos won five straight AFC West titles. It was his second Super Bowl in a span of three years.

I just thought it would be like this every year, Miller thought.

Von Miller will be one of the Rams’ starting linebackers in the upcoming Super Bowl LVI. Getty

He is now 32 years old, in his 11th season with eight Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro selections on his résumé. The trade was unexpected and momentous in his “Bronco for life” plan.

He came to Los Angeles still recovering from an ankle injury and didn’t have a sack in his first four games with the team. However, he has had eight in the nine games since then, including two in the playoffs.

“We talk about competitive greatness all the time, being the best when the best is required,” McVay said. “I think he’s illustrated that through these playoffs.”

Super Bowl LVI represents what Miller has pursued almost from the moment the confetti stopped falling after Super Bowl 50. The chance to add another peak to his career. He talked about it last summer. Ready to put almost a calendar year of injury rehab behind him, Miller lamented the Broncos’ failure to make the postseason and admitted they had begun to wear him down.

From the exchange Miller has done everything he can to help the Rams get to this point, including taking on a mentor role with All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald. whom he says it helped to be more vocal.

“When I got here, you see the way Aaron Donald works, you see everything he does, he’s the first one in, the last one out,” Miller described. “… [Le dije]’Brother, if you start talking, these guys are going to play for you, they’re waiting to play for you, they’re waiting to stick their necks out.

This week means something different for Miller than it does for his fellow Rams. That is why Miller has taken the time to talk to each and every one of his new teammates about what winning the title can mean.

“I always used to talk about Super Bowl 50 … and I remember telling them that I don’t want Super Bowl 50 to be the highlight of my career,” Miller said with a laugh. “But to be honest, it could be, it could be, you know what I mean? It could be that we win a Super Bowl with Peyton Manning, DeMarcus … I hope this Super Bowl is just as high.”

“I hope my performance is the same, I hope these two Super Bowls are the highlights of my career., that I can point to these two Super Bowls and talk about them with my son when he’s older… This will be my third Super Bowl, I just want to drop it all, man, and like I said, I don’t want Super Bowl 50 to be the highlight of my career, I hope [Super Bowl] 56 is going to be the highlight of my career, hoping that every play that I make… is the best that Von has ever made in his career. It’s the biggest game of my life and I want to go out there and play that way.”