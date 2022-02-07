Vin Diesel confirmed that Fast and Furious 10 will begin filming very soon

Vin Diesel’s “family” is preparing for the start of production of fast and furious 10. The film will be the penultimate in the series not including Hobbs & Shaw and any other future spin-offs that may exist.

justin lin will return to the director’s chair on the next installment in the car franchise, which will be his sixth feature film. Fast and furious after having directed the ninth installment. The leading actor of the saga, Vin Diesel, confirmed in a video posted on Instagram that filming is about to begin for the tenth part. “We all have that racing mentality now that we’re minutes away from the start of principal photography on ‘Fast 10,'” revealed the actor. “And we have great additions to the cast that are going to make this episode very, very, very exciting.”

Among the actors expected to reprise their roles are Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, as well as Nathalie Emmanuel, who arrived in the seventh installment, and Sung Kang as the recently “resurrected” Han Lue.

For his part, Vin Diesel still has unfinished business with cybercriminal Cipher (Charlize Theron) and his brother Jacob (John Cena) at the end of F9so it is likely that one of them will appear.

At the moment, only the incorporation of Jason Momoa, which will fill the muscular void left by Dwayne Johnson after he turned down Diesel’s recent passive-aggressive social media invitation to rejoin the “Fast” family for this next chapter.

However, new actor announcements are expected once production officially begins. Fast and Furious 10 will be released in theaters in May 2023.