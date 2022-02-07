Video of a Tesla using Beta autonomous driving and crashing into something

Well folks, it has finally happened.

A Tesla which used the “Full-Self Driving Beta” system (or “FSD Beta”, the beta version of the full autonomous driving assistant), or as we also call it, the driver assistance system of Level 2 of Tesla, collided with something and was caught on camera.

The YouTuber and user of this autonomous driving system (which we remember, is in beta) known as AI Addictposted a video showing the car crashing into a bollard used to protect a bike lane.

“Shit. We hit that,” can be heard during the video after the Model 3 swerved too sharply into a right corner. It was not a serious crash, although green paint was left on the bumper of the car.

This was clearly an incident with FSD Beta where the driver was really paying attention, even though the car was driving itself. The driver even tries to correct the situation when the car turns too far to the right, but it was clearly too late.

To top it off, hitting the bollard might not have been the worst driving maneuver in the 9-minute video. The car can be seen going through a red light and into a streetcar lane, among other downright dangerous maneuvers.

Of course, Elon Musk fans and Tesla apologists have already said in the comments that the driver wasn’t paying enough attention, or that FSD is still in Beta and its glitches need to be ironed out.

Musk himself has affirmed that the FSD Beta system has not had a single crash as of last January, despite the fact that the owner of a ModelY using FSD Beta claimed in a complaint to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that the system caused an accident in November 2021.

Keep in mind that we see this entire incident in a single tour that was recorded by the camera. There is no real way of knowing how often cars endanger owners. And even more worrying is this video that shows how FSD Beta is endangering innocent pedestrians and other drivers, that is, people who have not chosen to be part of a Beta test of an autonomous driving system but are trying to go about their normal lives. In day to day.

This wasn’t the first and certainly won’t be the last time a Tesla using FSD Beta has collided with something. And it is only a matter of time before that “something” is not a green bollard.

You can watch the full AI Addict video here: