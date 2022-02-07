Venture capital seeks deals in Hollywood to take advantage of the streaming boom
Venture capital giants such as Apollo and Blackstone have begun to invest in Hollywood studios to benefit from the streaming boom in the US.
The giants of venture capital as Apollo and Blackstone, are investing in Hollywood studios with the intention of profiting from the $115 billion a year that streaming services streaming Americans are committing to programs
