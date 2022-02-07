Uriel Antuna is ambitious for this Clausura 2022

The international with Mexico has already made his debut as a scorer with the cement producers and is optimistic for this Clausura 2022.

Uriel Antuna It was the front page of the Mexican sports media for two weeks. His frustrated signing for the America and his constant disagreements with Chivas from Guadalajara They made him the “talking point” of the press -and social networks- until his signing for Cruz Azul was finalized in the change that led to Roberto Alvarado with the rojiblancos.

Now, and already settled in Juan Reynoso’s team, the ‘Brujo’ feels more comfortable to talk and explains his objectives for this campaign in which La Maquina has started off on the right foot and could rise to the top of the classification in case of win tonight against León at the Nou Camp Stadium.

“When I arrived I decided to be Champion here, now I owe it to Cruz Azul and I am focused here, I know that what I do here will make me look elsewhere. I’m happy to be here, happy to start scoring goals and assists, but above all to be supporting the team as much as possible, the effort and commitment will always be there, so I’m very happy, my family is happy “, Antuna said in an interview with the newspaper Récord.

Cruz Azul is one of the teams -if not the most- that has been best strengthened in this transfer market despite the departures of emblematic players such as Orbelin Pineda, Luis Romo or Jonathan Rodríguez; Hence, Uriel considers that the competition within the squad will enhance each of the players in each of their lines.

“It is very good to have competition, you know what you have to do more to continue growing as a footballer and as a person and that helps us to give one hundred percent of ourselves in each game”, he pointed. Tonight against León he aims to share the lead with Bryan Angulo in the absence of Santiago Giménez and Christian Tabó.