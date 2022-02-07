Unfaithful vs Tom Cruise, Secret Story falls and Toi bursts out laughing

Sunday night in which everything returned to its being with the Turkish series Unfaithful as winner inwith close to two million unconditional fans and a stupendous 15.3%.

Second place went to the movie of the week the 1, Impossible mission: fall out, which entertained 13.4% of the audience, 1,764,000 fans of action movies from Tom Cruise.

Secret Story and his gala with Toni Moreno -who burst out laughing at the falls of the contestants- was only the third option. nagora is the VIP who will enter the house instead of Kiko Rivera; Laila Y Nissy they were the protagonists of the curve of life, and they were saved Alatzne and Rafa before more than a million followers of the reality show which signed a 10.6% share. It fell 1.3 points from last week.

saved closed season in The sixth with 400,000 more viewers than the program of Telecinco, but with 1.6 points less screen share. The interview of gonzo to Yolanda Diaz interested 1,445,000 people and said goodbye with 9% of Compartir. In Four, Fourth millenium it scored 6% with 878,000 viewers.

The most watched of the afternoon was the first film of Antenna 3, married to a stranger, which entertained 13.3% of viewers. In the 1, A house by the sea, was followed by 10% and in Four, the new installment of Action Men got 6.4%.

Live life with emma garcia gave the afternoon of Telecinco 12.8%. Kiko Rivera and Irene Rosales They were once again in the focus of the show. The rock in The sixth stayed at 4.5% for Nuria Roca and your team. He doesn’t raise his head.

The most watched news was the one at three in the afternoon in Antenna 3 with Matias Prats and Monica Carrillo which reaped 19.5% with more than 2.2 million followers. This tandem does not fail any weekend and almost always with better results at noon than at nine at night.