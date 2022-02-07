‘Uncharted’, Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and the sex toy

It is evident that Tom Holland has worked his physique in recent years. the protagonist of Spider-Man: No Way Home has become a leading figure in action cinema that, if all goes well, will be more than confirmed after the premiere of Uncharted. As the young Nathan Drake, it is a muscular movie veteran like Mark Wahlberg who gives him the replica as Sully. Simulating, probably, the master and apprentice relationship of his characters, the good Mark wanted to have a detail with Holland and his physique, after all, he does know how hard it is to train to keep the tablet during decades. Therefore, he decided to give her one of his muscle massagers. But of course, Tom Holland is in full youth, enjoying his love with Zendaya, and when he heard a massager, his head did not go to the gym but to bed.

Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in Los Angeles and took me back to my hotel. He was confused as to what kind of massage gun it was, never seen one before, and thought it was the self-pleasure type. I thought Mark Wahlberg was taking me back to my house for reasons other than being a gentleman. I didn’t know you, it’s Hollywood, baby. Who knows what will happen?

From what can be seen between the lines, Tom Holland not only believed that his partner was giving him a sex toy but that he intended, well, to go up to the hotel with him. Anyway, it’s Hollywood and Holland seems to remember what his parents probably tell him every time he goes to Los Angeles alone… Of course, married since 2009, he still can’t believe that Holland thought he was having sex. the yew trees Later, he has even shown the gift on his Instagram to clear any doubt.

