‘Uncharted’ – theatrical release February 11









‘Uncharted’ is a action-adventure film based on the famous video game ‘Naughty Dog’ for Playstation. The film is directed by Reuben Fleischer (‘Zombieland’, ‘Venom’) and stars Tom Holland (‘The Impossible’, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’) and Mark Wahlberg (‘The perfect storm’, ‘The Departed’). The cast is completed by the actresses Sophia Ali Y tati gabrielleand the Spanish actor Antonio Banderas.

Synopsis

The sly Thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by the veteran treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What at first was a robbery plan for both, turns into a heart-stopping race around the world to get the loot before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas) does it, who claims that he and his family are the real ones. heirs.

If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they’ll be in a position to find the five billion dollar treasure and maybe even Nate’s long-missing brother…but they’ll only get it. if you learn to work together.

Direction: Reuben Fleischer.

Year: United States, 2021.

Distribution: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas

Production: Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner, Ari Arad.

Distribution: SonyPictures.

Premiere: February 11, 2022.

