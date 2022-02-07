Tyson Fury attacks Anthony Joshua and remembers Andy…

Tyson Fury carried out an attack against Anthony Joshua and remembered what happened to him Andy Ruiz. In addition, he assured that Oleksandr Usyk will remove it.

“He never had the guts or the courage to take the fight to the other fighter and win the fight,” he replied. fury in interview with ESPN. “It will not happen Usyk in his next fight, his career is going to be over.”

The British remembered the defeat with Andy Ruiz as the first break point in the career of AJ In his first contest in the U.S.

“As soon as he climbed a step in his career, he beat him Ruiz”, he recalled. “When he tried to go to U.S where the real fights are made, he was completely embarrassed by a fat kid who trained only two weeks for the fight.

Joshua never fought in U.S and was surprised by Ruiz, who knocked him out in the seventh round in one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.

Joshua he got his belts back six months later. beat him in Saudi Arabia by a loose unanimous decision.

Fury attacks Joshua and reminds him of his defeat with Andy Ruíz

On whether it was a simple stumble and AJ is considered a top boxer today, fury said that Joshua constantly disappoints, as he also did with Usyk.

“Of course I think he is not a good boxer,” he said. Tyson. “I don’t see it that way, I consider it a great useless. With Usyk He fought against a boxer much smaller in size than him and outside the weight where he was stronger and ended up beating him boxing.”

So much Tyson Fury What Anthony Joshua they were in negotiations in 2021 to unify the four belts of the heavyweight division. However, circumstances prevented the fight from taking place.

Also recently Joshua was going to step aside to allow unification between fury Y Usyk, but in the end anthony He asked for more money and it was not given.