Trick allows you to clone shiny (and normal Pokémon) in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You can already find on the web the latest news of this long-awaited game, and now we have received more news related to Pokemon Legends: Arceus in the form of details: this is a trick that allows clone pokemon.

Can be cloned in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In this case, the information corresponds to the steps to follow to clone any Pokémon in the game. This will come in especially handy if we are lucky enough to find a shiny Pokémon.

The trick it only works with Pokémon that appear when launching our Pokémon against trees, rocks, boxes, etc. The steps to follow are those:

Locate the Pokémon you want to clone (these have to be Pokémon that appear when you launch your Pokémon against trees, rocks, boxes, etc.; it does not work with Pokémon that are visible on the map). It is recommended to follow these tips to maximize the chances of shiny. Go to a cave without leaving the region you are in (the cheat works in any region) and wait 30 minutes. You can use fast travel. Go back to the tree, rock, box, etc. where the Pokémon you want to clone is: launch a Pokémon against the tree, rock, box, etc. and the Pokémon that will appear will be the same as half an hour ago. If it was shiny, it will be shiny again, and they will always have the same characteristics, statistics, etc.

Here you can see it:

We remind you of the premise of this long-awaited title:

Explore vast wildernesses where endless discoveries await you in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Observe, catch and investigate wild monsters in this action role-playing game set in the past. It takes place when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to live in harmony. Your adventures take place in the majestic natural surroundings of the Hisui region. You will be in charge of investigating to create the first Pokédex of the region. Return to Sinnoh These lands, which will one day become the Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl region of Sinnoh, boast true natural wonders. Also impressive landscapes and a good number of wild creatures. Some will be familiar to you, while others will be completely new! The enigmatic Arceus is said to be the key to solving a strange phenomenon affecting certain Pokémon in the region. How will this mythical be connected to your adventure? Team Galaxy is made up of the most varied people who have traveled to Hisui to investigate this mysterious region. You are the newest addition to the research division of Team Galaxy and your job is to scour every corner of Hisui in search of species.

What do you think? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of the game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, available from January 28, 2022, here.

