Trailer of ‘The Dropout’, the series on the fraud of Elizabeth Holmes

Hulu has released the first trailer for The Dropout, the dramatic series that will tell the scandal of Theranos and its founder, Elizabeth Holmes. The aforementioned, recently found guilty of fraud, will be played by Amanda Seyfried. The Dropout will be released next March 3rd exclusively on Hulu and, without a doubt, it will be one of the main attractions of the platform to attract new subscribers.

The trailer looks pretty promising. From what is known so far, The Dropout will show us the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes. Her case, as you surely know, has greatly impacted the entrepreneurship sector in Silicon Valley. The founder and former director of Theranos deceived many people to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars in investmentsall to support a lie.

Theranos promised to detect diseases such as cancer or diabetes with a blood spot test, which represented significant savings for patients. However, a report from The Wall Street Journal exposed the fantasy in which he lived Elizabeth Holmes. Theranos technology, which for years was sold as revolutionary to the world, was never able to deliver on such a promise. The lies of his director allowed them to stay afloat for a long time.

Beyond the fraudulent act of Theranos, the figure of Elizabeth Holmes was consolidated for several years; to such an extent that some called it “the next Steve Jobs”. His story, to some extent, was reminiscent of what the founder of Apple had achieved. Holmes dropped out of Stanford University and, at just 19 years old, founded Theranos — in 2003. The events that followed, well known to most, will be treated in depth in The Dropout.

In the distribution of The Dropoutin addition to Amanda Seyfried, we also find Naveen Andrews In the role of Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani (Theranos COO). The rest of the cast is made up of William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf, Elizabeth Marvel, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Stephen Fry, Michel Gill, Michael Ironside, Bill Irwin, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston and Josh Pais, among others. . Remember that The Dropout premieres March 3 on Hulu.

