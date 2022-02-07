Toxic relationships: movies you should see to avoid falling into them

The film deals with the impossibility for this couple who insist on moving forward together and, at the same time, want to separate, but with a lack of communication, teamwork and commitment.

The charm, fun and passion of the beginning are seen until everything turns into monotony and sadness, because from so much ignoring disappointments, couple arguments and individual frustrations, one day everything explodes and love is no longer enough.

Large eyes

Based on a true story, Margaret Keane is a painter who draws pictures of children with very big eyes. Her work immediately causes a sensation, but she lives in the shadow of her husband, Walter, who presented himself to the public as the author of the works. When Margaret wanted to sign the paintings with her name and make herself known, her husband, blinded by fame, prevents her.

One more demonstration that if the partner you are with wants to make your feelings invisible, does not appreciate who you are and silences your voice, it’s a toxic relationship that you should leave immediately. In the end, the love of your life has to be you.

Never more

This movie is from 2002, but Jennifer Lopez showed a different facet that gives a great message.

The actress and singer plays a working girl named Slim who meets Mitch, her ‘perfect’ man with whom she will share much of her life until after the birth of her daughter. However, with the passage of time, she begins to discover a new facet of Mitch who enters a circle of abusive and violent attitudes to the point of hitting her.

She holds out for a long time until she decides to flee for her life and that of her daughter, but he won’t leave her alone. Thus, this tape teaches us that we should not ignore the red flags in a relationship, and that at the first blow, we have to denounce and get out of there; Although saying it seems easy and not many women can make the decision, it is important to see and analyze the message of this type of tape.

suicide squad

Beyond that you like movies based on comics, it is important to see with different eyes the toxic relationship par excellence of the Joker and Harley Quinn to avoid normalizing these situations. Although in the comics the story may be different, this time we are going to focus on what was seen in the ‘Suicide Squad’ movie that introduces us to a prepared doctor like Harleen Frances Quinzel, who is Harley’s real name Quinn, and how she started treating the Joker, but it was inevitable that she would start to have feelings for him.