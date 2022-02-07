Totally free! Scientists discover a black hole roaming the Universe

UNITED STATES.- Recently, a team of astronomy international has managed to discover a black hole that roams the Universe in total freedom. Given this, scientists and scientists have defined that its size is seven solar masses and travels at a speed of 45 kilometers per second. And of course through Inside News we will tell you about this amazing studio.

The reality is that the scientific community had suspected that black holes roamed interstellar space freely. There was no evidence of that but, fortunately and hard work, the first of its kind has been detected. Let us remember that being able to locate them is complicated due to the very nature of these finite regions that are at the bottom of space.

Given this situation, experts searched for gravitational effects, but due to the distance, the effect of this lens is extremely slight. It was in 2011 when two research teams studied this phenomenon and were able to locate a star that apparently “shone for no apparent reason”. When analyzing the data from Hubble Space Telescope of NASA for six years observed that its light changed.

Everything was focused on showing that it was the increase of a black hole and, in addition, they noticed that the position of the star seemed to change. Given this, the novel study has indicated that this could only happen if an invisible moving object exerts a force that pulls on light: an interstellar black hole. Of course, studies continued to better understand both the star and its light.

For all of the above, the scientific team confirmed that there is no light from the lens and that there is a long-term increase. These characteristics push us to glimpse the existence of a black hole that wanders through space. Finally, experts pointed out its size: seven solar masses, and its speed, which is close to 45 kilometers per second.