Tom Holland wants Andrew Garfield to do The Amazing Spider-Man 3

After the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, all fans have wondered if Andrew Garfield will be seen again in a new production that ends his trilogy as the hero. This situation has caused Tom Holland to state that he would like it to happen and offers his full support.

The latest Spider-Man movie has remained a trend since its premiere last December; and now that we have seen everything he offered and the surprises he included, fans are waiting for what he can generate for the future.

Tom Holland wants to see Garfield as Spider-Man again

One of the greatest hopes is that Sony will be motivated to resume the project of The Amazing Spider-Man 3 with Andrew Garfield, which was canceled due to the results of the second film in the trilogy.

However, it is Tom Holland who has just declared to the media comic book that he also wants the film to be made and offers his full support to Andrew Garfield.

Tom Holland wants to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3 with Andrew Garfield as much as the rest of us! pic.twitter.com/63Alc7Bx1D — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) February 3, 2022

“I would love to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3. I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to make his peace with the character and the studio, you know, to win back the general public,” Holland said.

It is worth mentioning that one of the themes of Garfield’s Spider-Man that needed a resolution was to see the hero dealing with the consequences of losing Gwen Stacy (played by Emma Stone), a situation that was resolved in a certain way with the scene seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, where his version of the hero saved MJ (Zendaya).

“That scene where he saved Zendaya, like the reactions from the fans in the theater, was so spectacular. So should Sony decide to do that? They would have my full support and obviously Andrew too.”

For now there is nothing certain about the continuation of The Amazing Spider-Man and we will only have to wait to know if it becomes a reality or not.

would you like it to be done The Amazing Spider-Man 3? Tell us in the comments.

