Tom Holland visits Barcelona shouting ‘Força Barça’

Tom Holland has visited Barcelona this Monday. On a sunny day, the British actor, famous for his performances as Spider-Man, presented his new action and adventure film in the Catalan capital, Unchartedbased on the famous Naughty Dog video game for Playstation.

After ten in the morning, Holland starred in a photo shoot in the Montjuic area, one of the film’s settings, specifically in front of the MNAC. Just a couple of hours later, Tom, 25, has shared one of those images with a message that has made Catalan fans fall in love with him. “My home away from home. Força Barça.”





Dressed in blue pants to match a sweater with shades of the same color, he has worn a mane longer than usual on him. The actor has returned to Barcelona where he was already in the fall of 2020 when he and the entire team of Uncharted they moved to the city to shoot. They stayed at the Hotel Arts and judging by the message you have written, you must have good memories of your stay in the Catalan capital.

Tom, 25, has shared one of those images with a message that has made his Catalan fans fall in love. “My home away from home. Força Barça.”

During filming two years ago, images of Tom Holland enjoying the Catalan beaches circulated on social networks. The artist showed off his muscles in a bathing suit, displaying a physique worked out especially to shoot this film. In other images, taken from a distance, he could be seen on a jet ski and wearing the corresponding life jacket. The actor was relaxed and enjoying his stay in Barcelona.

The actor and protagonist of ‘Uncharted’, Tom Holland, on the Jean Forestier promenade in front of the Plaza de les Cascades in Barcelona Europe Press

The Catalan capital and the Costa Brava are some of the settings for this action film, which will be released on February 11 and has cost Sony Pictures more than 120 million dollars.

Barcelona is in fact one more protagonist of the film, and such iconic locations as the Montjuïc mountain, where the presentation took place, the Basilica of Santa María del Mar and the Sagrada Familia stand out.

Tom Holland in ‘Uncharted’ sony pictures

Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom), Uncharted Holland and Mark Wahlberg star, and the cast is completed by actresses Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle, and Spanish actor Antonio Banderas. The plan to bring to the big screen the adventures of Uncharted, a PlayStation franchise, has been kicking around Hollywood for the past decade without ever coming to fruition. Its script narrates the origins of the bounty hunters Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan (protagonists of the game), and serves as a prequel to the video games.

In the film, cunning thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by veteran treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a vast fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago and lost to the House of Moncada. What at first was for both a robbery plan, turns into a heart attack race around the world to get the loot before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas) does it, who claims that he and his family are the true heirs.

If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they’ll be in a position to find the treasure, valued at $5 billion, and maybe even Nate’s brother, missing for a while, but only they will achieve if they learn to work together.